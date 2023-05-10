'Paradise Lightings PTE Limited secures over a million-dollar deal in NZ'

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 10:13

A Nadi-based company, Paradise Lightings PTE Limited, which specializes in manufacturing LED lighting, have started exporting to New Zealand after formalizing an export deal with their new distributors, Bazaar Limited Managing Director Lalji Modi during the recent 2023 Fiji Investment and Trade Mission to New Zealand.

"We are very pleased to commence the supply of goods to NZ, following a memorandum of understanding for distribution with the New Zealand company to market our lights. Our lights are very special, with 60 percent savings in LED lights and 80 to 90 percent savings on fluorescent lights. The amount of carbon credit available is huge, which is very useful for New Zealand," mentioned Paradise Lightings PTE Limited Director Raghu Chowdhary.

The company has also secured a distributor in Australia.

"This is not a one-off deal, but this will be ongoing, and I must say that securing a deal of such magnitude is a great achievement for Fiji," he added.

Chowdhary commended Investment Fiji’s role in promoting investment and trade opportunities and shared his experience as a business leader on the outbound mission to New Zealand.

"The reason why I joined the mission was to meet people and make them aware of what we manufacture and how they can benefit. This provided a great platform to present to the NZ market on our products and what they need for reduction of carbon emissions, which will be very useful for the country," he added.

"Besides this, the mission was also useful because we met so many other people and we networked with them, which provides us with more opportunities."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, who was present during the official signing of the distributorship agreement between both companies, highlighted the importance of such business partnerships.

"Such opportunities will allow Fiji to become the hub of business in the Pacific and assist other Pacific economies as well," said Hon. Kamikamica.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty stated the deal will create more work for people in Fiji and will boost the economy.

"Investment Fiji supported Paradise Lightings PTE Limited by providing market insights and investor introductions. When we initially met the team, it was very obvious they had a strong passion for growth and we are thrilled with the outcome they have achieved," mentioned Chetty.

The largest five-day outbound mission to New Zealand was organized by Investment Fiji and the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications in March, 2023 in collaboration with the Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission (Australia and New Zealand), Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, the New Zealand Fiji Business Council, and the Fiji New Zealand Business Council.

Picture Caption: (L-R) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Hon. Manoa Kamikamica with Paradise Lightings PTE Limited Director Raghu Chowdhary and Bazaar Limited Managing Director Lalji Modi during the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both companies.