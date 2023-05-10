Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow competition is full STEAM ahead for 2023!

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 13:26

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, in partnership with MOTAT, returns for a third year in 2023. With $20,000 in prizes on offer, the competition challenges Aotearoa’s next generation of innovators to change the world for good by solving an issue in their community using Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Maths (STEAM) as well as design-thinking principles.

Scientist, researcher, and TV sensation, Dr Joel Rindelaub, joins the competition’s VIP judging panel for 2023, alongside returning judges Dr Siouxsie Wiles, and MOTAT’s Education Lead, Julie Baker, and with support from Sarah Washbrooke, Deputy Chair of Technology Education New Zealand (TENZ).

Dr Joel Rindelaub says, "I couldn’t be more excited to be coming on board as a Samsung Solve for Tomorrow judge this year. Anyone who knows me knows that I am very passionate about getting our young people involved in science and breaking the stereotype that a "scientist" is just an old dude in a lab coat. We can all be scientists, and it’s great to be supporting a competition that encourages exactly that."

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 saw some outstanding solutions entered. A group from Howick College won first place with their repurposed science fair project - a Non-Invasive Diabetics Device; and students from Mount Richmond Special School came in a close second with their idea Kitchen Tools Reimagined.

Two entries were recognised with highly commended awards: Brooklyn’s Night-time Heroes, a tool to help children not lose their teddy during the night, and "Be Cool Bike to School’ a programme encouraging students to ride to school.

Julie Baker, Education Lead at MOTAT, believes the competition is going from strength to strength.

"In three short years we’ve seen this competition really grow and mature. It was great to see students practising the design thinking process last year, especially those who submitted a project plan. There was a huge improvement in solutions from the first time we saw their plans to the final entries they submitted. By developing problem solving skills now, students will be equipped with the tools they need for their upcoming careers."

Simon Smith, Head of Brand Marketing at Samsung Electronics New Zealand says, "Kiwis are known for their ingenuity and innovation, and our next generation are no different. Last year’s winners had the idea to repurpose their science fair project for Solve for Tomorrow and it was one of the best entries we’ve seen! The solutions these kids come up with are incredibly impressive and it’s fantastic to see students applying their skills in STEAM subjects to solve real problems facing their communities."

Entries are now open for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2023. Students in years 5-10 are eligible to enter as individuals or groups of any size.

Entrants have the opportunity to learn from the VIP judges to make their entries the best they can be, with personalised feedback available to students who submit project plans by 26 June. Students will then have until 4 September 2023 to submit their final entry.

Or, if students already have a solution ready to go from a previous school project or competition, they can enter it now.

Samsung will also be running a webinar series, hosted by MOTAT and TENZ, guiding entrants through the competition process. Teachers can register to be the first to access these via the Solve for Tomorrow website.

The winning individual or team for Solve for Tomorrow 2023 will be announced in late September. To find out more, visit: www.samsung.com/nz/solvefortomorrow