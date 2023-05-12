TSB 'first major retail bank to offer 6% p.a. with term deposits'

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 06:00

TSB continues to challenge the other major banks, by offering 6.00% p.a. term deposit for 12 months.

GM Product and Marketing Joe Bishop says, "As a Fitch A-- rated bank, we’re really pleased to be able to offer this leading rate. It’s tough going with the current economic climate, so we’ve worked hard to be able to offer this and make our customers’ money work harder for them.

"We know it’s important to customers for us to remain competitive and for them to achieve a good return on their investments. With this new term deposit rate, we’re offering the perfect amount of savings.

"Our vision is to be the easiest bank to deal with, and by offering some of the best rates in the market, we believe we’re helping to deliver on that goal."