Finalists for the 2023 ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 10:04

We are delighted to share that the finalists for the ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards have been announced for this year. Now in its sixth year, these awards hold a special place in the export calendar as they recognise and honour the exceptional work of Wellington exporters, highlighting their dedication in building and strengthening the reputation of Aotearoa beyond its borders.

By celebrating the achievements of our local exporters, the Export Awards provide a perfect opportunity to showcase the remarkable efforts of the Wellington export community. Despite the number of challenges posed by the past year, our exporters have continued to endure and supersede expectations. It’s important that we come together in person to acknowledge the outstanding mahi of our export community.

James Ardern, CEO of Whittaker’s Chocolate, spoke of what it meant to win Exporter of the Year in 2021. "Our team were buzzing after winning the award. As a family-owned NZ business from our one site in Porirua, we’ve been steadily increasing our exports and accelerating our growth. We have a vision of the world loving ‘world-class chocolate from Porirua’ so it was fantastic and very humbling for the team to be acknowledged with such an esteemed award."

Ten finalists from the Wellington region have been selected across four categories, representing a diverse range of exporters. Being recognised with an award is a truly humbling experience, one that serves as a source of inspiration for others in the industry.

Dave Shoemack, CEO of Goodnature, shared his thoughts on what it meant to participate in the awards last year and ultimately win Exporter of the Year. "Our Wellington Export Awards experience was amazing; the entry process was focused and thought-provoking, and the judging panel took the time to come to our HQ to understand from the inside out what makes us tick. After running this ‘gauntlet’, our team were absolutely thrilled to take home the Award, and afterwards the judges followed up with feedback on what we did well and some valuable insights on where we can be better. I highly recommend any Wellington-based exporter to apply in 2023!" - Dave Shoemack, CEO, Goodnature.

The winners of each category will be revealed during the upcoming Gala Dinner on June 8, which will be held at Te Papa. Tickets for the event are available for purchase here.