From baggage to bouquets, Air New Zealand roses to the occasion this Mother's Day

Sunday, 14 May, 2023 - 12:20

Air New Zealand customers travelling this Mother’s Day were treated to a big, blooming surprise as the airline rolled out more than a thousand bouquets of flowers on baggage claims around the country.

Customers travelling to seven regions, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Napier, Gisborne, Nelson and Palmerston North, across a total of 18 flights, were each gifted a surprise bouquet of flowers.

They were able to collect their surprise flowers on the baggage claim belt at each airport either as a treat for themselves, or to gift to their mums, motherly figures, or anyone extra special in their lives.

"We are so lucky to have such amazing, loyal customers who travel with us here at Air New Zealand, so we wanted to do something extra special to brighten their day and make them smile this Mother’s Day," says Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

Onboard our crew teased the surprise to come with a special announcement, and when customers arrived at the carousel to claim their bags, they were greeted with hundreds of bouquets.

"We love to surprise and delight our customers, from Christmas presents handed out onboard in December, to tasty hot cross buns served for Easter, to welcome back hampers dished out to customers when borders reopened post pandemic. It’s nice to be able to show our appreciation by doing something special."

Air New Zealand teamed up with it cargo partner, NZ Bloom, and Wild Poppies, to supply the flowers that were all wrapped in reusable hessian.

Every year, the airline carries more than 200 tonnes of fresh flowers, with around five tonnes carried in the week leading up to Mother’s Day alone.