'Alibaba NZ team unveils new strategies and innovations'

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 13:01

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the way businesses operate and engage with their customers. In this challenging environment, companies must adapt and embrace new strategies to stay ahead of the curve. Alibaba Group, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, understands this. As the company continues to transform the way people shop and connect with businesses, it has been exploring new ways to reach Chinese consumers.

This effort was recently showcased at Alibaba’s first major event in New Zealand since the pandemic. The Global Business Forum, held in Auckland on 28 March 2023, focused on expanding business opportunities with Alibaba's innovative solutions and platforms, demonstrating their commitment to the market.

At Alibaba, we strive to share the latest strategies and solutions with businesses and assist local brands in identifying new opportunities in the global market while supporting them in navigating the evolving landscape.

The Global Business Forum highlighted a number of key themes such as presenting new methods for businesses to connect with Chinese consumers through Tmall Overseas Fulfillment and Tmall Global Ministore solutions, which aim to reduce costs and provide more certainty for businesses.

By offering these solutions, we are not only helping businesses to expand their reach and connect with Chinese consumers but also reducing barriers to entry for international brands and merchants looking to enter the Chinese market. Through this we are providing businesses with a more cost-effective and streamlined way to reach the vast Chinese consumer base, which can be difficult to penetrate due to language and cultural barriers.

Tmall Overseas Fulfillment and Tmall Global Ministore solutions offer businesses an innovative way to connect with Chinese consumers, reduce costs, and improve delivery times. These solutions provide businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the Chinese market and help them to reach new heights of success.

In the unveiling of new strategies we have also emphasised the global nature of Alibaba's services, enabling brands to diversify their customer reach. The e-commerce platform has a presence in over 200 countries and regions, which means that businesses using Alibaba can sell their products to customers in virtually every corner of the world. This is particularly important for brands that are looking to expand into new markets and diversify their customer base.

The e-commerce platform also offers a range of other services that can help brands reach new customers. For example, a digital marketing platform that allows brands to run targeted advertising campaigns to reach specific audiences. It also has a logistics network that can help businesses manage their supply chain and shipping operations, ensuring that products are delivered quickly and efficiently to customers around the world. By leveraging Alibaba's tools and resources, businesses can connect with customers all over the world and expand their global presence.

In addition to e-commerce, Alibaba provides various technology and payment solutions in collaboration with their business partners. We welcomed the introduction of Alibaba Cloud Energy Expert, a carbon management solution designed to help New Zealand businesses measure, analyse, and manage the carbon emissions of their business activities and products, promoting sustainable operations.

Alibaba has built a network of business partners that work with the company to provide comprehensive solutions to customers. These services enable businesses to take advantage of the latest technologies to improve their operations and grow their businesses.

The Global Business Forum, which was livestreamed, attracted a diverse audience of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and partners. It served as a platform to explore Alibaba's approximately 1.3 billion global annual active consumers, 40 million B2B buyers on their B2B marketplaces, and the company's range of technology offerings and payment solutions supported by their business partners.

Notable speakers at the forum included Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber; Damon Paling, Beachheads Advisor at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise; and representatives from Tmall Global, Lazada, Alibaba Cloud, and Fliggy. Their insights emphasised the importance of leveraging Alibaba's ecosystem and offerings to succeed in China, Southeast Asia, and the global market.

Alibaba Group remains committed to supporting New Zealand businesses in tapping into more opportunities and achieving continued growth in the years to come.