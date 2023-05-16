Economic growth 'set to slow' - Westpac Economic Overview

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 06:00

The New Zealand economy has lost steam and economic growth is set to slow over the year ahead. Even so, further interest rate increases will likely be required, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview.

"Monetary policy is working, with inflation pressures starting to soften. But inflation is still uncomfortably high," noted Westpac’s Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. "Big question marks remain about how easy it will be to bring inflation back inside the 1% to 3% target range, and will the economy slow sufficiently to make this happen fast enough."

"Getting inflation back to sustainable levels won’t be easy, especially since the economy likely won’t slow as much as we feared a few months back," noted Mr. Eckhold.

"Net migration has rebounded faster than expected and population growth is set to rise to its highest level in decades. These new entrants will bring valuable skills to a stretched labour market. However, they will also add to demand pressures in the economy and offset some of the impact that rising interest rates are having."

"As a result, it’s less likely now that we’ll see the economy tip into outright recession, and the house price cycle looks to have bottomed out sooner than expected."

"None of this takes away from the point that the interest rate cycle is very mature and the peak in interest rates is near. The extra bit of work we think is required is very much in the vein of a stitch in time saves nine."