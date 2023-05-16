'Full buildings and record rents reflect continued momentum of flight to quality'

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 10:00

Competition for well-located quality office space, particularly around the waterfront, continues to drive vacancy down and rents up in TÄmaki Makaurau.

According to JLL’s latest Vertical Vacancy Review out today, prime vacancies within Auckland’s CBD have decreased to 8.1% in the CBD and 3.1% in Wynyard Quarter. This represents the uptake of an additional 11,665 sqm of premium or A-grade space since the second half of 2022.

JLL’s figures show that over half of the 45 currently tenantable office towers in Auckland’s CBD and Wynyard Quarter are now fully occupied. Vacancy across the city’s five premium towers: HSBC Tower, Shortland and Fort, ANZ Centre, Vero, and PwC Tower sits at just 2.8%.

JLL NZ’s Head of Research, Gavin Read, says competition for quality office space is reflected in a couple of key indicators.

"Over the first quarter of this year, we’ve seen average net rents across the wider prime sector increase by $10 per square metre, to $558, while premium building rents have now hit record new highs of $850psm."

"Alongside these rent increases, we expect to see incentives for prime properties fall from 14.6% to 10.4% - the difference of about half a month’s free rent."

With three office buildings currently under construction in the CBD to add a further 53,000 sqm of prime space by 2025, Read expects the flight to quality trend to continue to put pressure on lower ends of the market.

"When completed we forecast an increase in vacancies in properties on the border of A-grade and upper end of B-grade assets, as more and more organisations compete to secure prime offices."

Key Auckland activity since Q3 2022: - Prime vacancies in CBD down from 9.7% to 8.1% - Uptake of 5,172 sqm of A-grade space, predominantly at 41 Shortland Street (AIG Building)

and 23 Customs Street East (Citibank Centre) - Uptake of 2465 sqm of space at Wynyard Quarter, with Ricoh taking a full floor at 24 Sale St and Visa moving in to 22 Viaduct Harbour - Premium rents hit record high of $850psm