NZ Post Market Sentiments report show omnichannel shopping increasing

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 11:36

NZ Post has released its annual Market Sentiments report which shows a multichannel approach to shopping gaining popularity among Kiwi shoppers.

The report, available for download online, showed Kiwis spent $6.07b online in 2022 - with 73% choosing to buy from New Zealand based businesses.

NZ Post General Manager Business Chris Wong says the Market Sentiments report is our annual look at how online retailers and shoppers saw the last year and what they are expecting and prioritising in the year ahead.

"Our Market Sentiments report gives us an in-depth overview of how retailers and shoppers have fared through a tough 2022 and allows us to understand the challenges businesses are facing so we can continue to provide support and expert advice to help keep them growing in 2023 and beyond."

Wong said in a challenging economic climate having an online and physical presence is quickly becoming a competitive advantage for retailers.

"We are already seeing many physical retailers embracing a multichannel (omnichannel) approach to sales, focusing on providing seamless customer experiences - whether the customer is shopping online from a mobile device or physically instore.

"The figures shows that a retailer’s online store plays a key role in the research and decision-making process that leads to the physical in-store purchase. This represents such a great opportunity to win shoppers over with a great digital experience."

Nearly 40% of online shoppers also value where a business is based - with the majority preferring local stores for faster delivery and making it easier to return a product if it’s not right.

Wong said now more than ever, shoppers love a bargain.

"So, it’s not surprising in the tough current conditions discounts and special offers are what Kiwi shoppers (53%) value most."

Key messages from our shopper research report:

Tough economic times means people are looking for value for money. Online is a great platform for researching new products and finding better prices.

Shoppers value bargains, discounts for loyalty and for bulk.

Shoppers still prefer Kiwi retailers and supporting the local economy. It also means delivery is quicker, offers a click and collect option and is more sustainable.

The delivery experience remains vital to online shopping. Shoppers want option that let them decide between speed and cost including the ability to click and collect.

Shoppers place a lot of value on a retailer’s returns policy. It must be visible on the website, easy and ideally free.

Shoppers are increasingly looking to support businesses with ethical and sustainable practices.

Most shopping experiences start online regardless if the actual purchase is there or in-store. Increasingly, shoppers are going online while in-store to check prices, product features, availability and read reviews.

Wong said the report also showed retailers who embrace sustainable business practices are growing in importance for shoppers.

Becoming a more sustainable business is also important to many of NZ Post’s business customers.

One nationwide business Animates shares its story in the Market Sentiments Report and is investigating and investing in a range of products and solutions that not only make the business more sustainable but support customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

"With the growth in eCommerce, one area of sustainability is reducing our impact through our delivery solutions," Animates General Manager of Marketing Nathalie Moolenschot says.

"We’re working with NZ Post to understand the different options to reduce our impact on the environment while ensuring we still deliver to our customers, how and when they need it."