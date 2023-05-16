Full programme for delegates at WasteMINZ conference in Hamilton

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 12:22

Hundreds of waste management, resource recovery and contaminated land professionals will descend on Hamilton next week, as part of the WasteMINZ Conference, Expo + Workshops.

This year’s theme, Tohea te Ähua o nÄianei e taurikura ake ai te anamata - challenge the status quo to create a better future - is more relevant now than ever, WasteMINZ chief executive Nic Quilty says.

"The Conference theme asks delegates to think: how do we create a legacy for the future? How do we leave the environment in a better place for our future children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren?

"In New Zealand, we’re now seeing the effects of climate change. The North Island has been ravaged by severe storms over the past few months, and it’s an important topic to discuss.

"It will take a lot of shared experiences, collaboration, innovation and challenging the status quo."

The programme is fit to burst with keynotes, panel discussions and presentations on the circular management of materials (including soil), designing products and services that last, data collection, collaboration and engagement, infrastructure requirements, behaviour change initiatives, action on food waste, organics diversion, policy, and sustainable remediation.

Among the sessions to watch are:

Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking, who was delegated the waste portfolio by Minister Parker recently. The political panel, featuring: Simon Court - ACT Party Hon Eugenie Sage - Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand Hon Scott Simpson - NZ National Party Angie Warren-Clark - NZ Labour Party Panel discussion - managing waste in a disaster, featuring: Phil Nickerson - Gisborne District Council Danny McClure - Hastings District Council Greg Slaughter - Waste Management NZ The WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence - celebrating the achievements of the superstars in our industry

You can read about the sessions to watch here.

WasteMINZ Conference, Expo + Workshops 2023 details:

When: 22-26 May, 2023

Where: Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Information about key speakers and topics are below, or you can read our programme here.

More info available here.

Paint the Town Red: the problem with exposure to residential lead

As part of the Conference, WasteMINZ is also hosting a workshop on residential lead contamination.

Lead contamination in residential (or formerly residential) properties is a relatively unknown issue, so WasteMINZ is bringing together experts from health, trade, housing, local and central government and contaminated land sectors to bring shine a light on the problem.

People living or working in properties built before lead-based paint was phased out in 1965 (our estimate is 450,000) could be exposed to lead, as maintenance, removal, repair or general deterioration can contaminate the surrounding area with lead concentrations in the soil sufficient to impact health. People can be exposed to lead when they handle the soil, eat vegetables grown in it, or track dirt and dust into the house.

Speakers at the workshop include:

Ananda Card from Lead Awareness New Zealand Jill McKenzie from the National Public Health Service Melanie Kah from SoilSafe Aotearoa and University of Auckland Phil Wilkinson from Master Painters NZ Association Andrew Rose from KÄinga Ora.

Event details:

When: 25-26 May, 2023

Where: Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

More info available here.