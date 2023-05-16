Private equity and venture capital activity 'at record level'

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 13:56

- Total investment and divestment activity across all investment stages increased to $4.9b in 2022, up from $4.7b in 2021.

- Mid-market investment was $342m, a decrease from the record of $641m in 2021.

- Early-stage venture capital investment was $319m compared with $380m in 2021.

- The average investment transaction value for mid-market was $9m well below the 2021 average of 26m.

- Large private equity investment was $2.3b including FountainVest Partners acquisition of Ziwi Limited, Silverlake Partners investment in NZ Rugby, and Allegro’s acquisition of Gull NZ.

The New Zealand Private Capital Monitor produced by EY, has been released. It highlights continued strong investment in New Zealand businesses in 2022.

Philippa Weston, the chair of the New Zealand Private Capital, said: "It was great to see the continued investment that NZ funds have provided to our mid-market."

New Zealand domiciled funds continued to have the largest share of the Mid-market, including investments by Pioneer Capital, Milford Asset Management, Direct Capital, NZ Equity Partners, Oriens Capital and Rangatira.

EY Partner, Brad Wheeler, said: "The outlook for private capital investors has moved to pessimism in the short term, but with levels of optimism increasing as we look further out."

Over the decade to December 2022, $1.7 billion has been invested in 914 early-stage transactions. Investment in IT / software companies continued the theme seen in recent years to extend access to capital for young companies.

Buy-out investments were undertaken by international funds, including KKR’s investment in Ritchies Transport Holdings, FountainVest Partners investment in Ziwi and Allegro Fund’s acquisition of Gull NZ.

New Zealand Private Capital Executive Director, Colin McKinnon, said: "It was another busy year for private capital investment in New Zealand, with a record $5 billion of combined investments and divestments. A total of $3 billion was invested. Large Buy-out contributing $2 billion.