TLC Discount benefit for WESCT Customers - The Lines Company

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 17:53

The latest payments of TLC Discounts for eligible customers are being distributed as a credit on their electricity retailer account, with a total of $1.9M- being allocated this round.

This payment is part of the $4.2M- shared across Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust (WESCT) customers in the northern part of TLC’s network region for the financial year ending March 2023.

TLC Chief Executive Mike Fox says it is a timely payment as winter sets in and temperatures drop.

"We know many on our network find it challenging to cost-effectively heat their homes during winter, this is one way which we can help to support households during winter.

"We’re also rolling out another series of energy education seminars across the network, specifically designed to help customers be more energy efficient - and in the process save money."

The payment ends a busy year for the electricity distribution business as it focuses on completing repairs following Cyclone Gabrielle, improving the network for the future, and providing community benefit for the region.

"Our teams have been incredibly busy this year, the effects of Gabrielle are still being felt in some parts of the region as we continue to work to rebuild critical infrastructure decimated during the storm.

"We’ve invested around $2M in cyclone recovery work alone, and that’s on top of the robust asset improvements we’ve been making across the network.

TLC have also invested in a range of community organisations and local individuals who have benefited through partnership, sponsorship, training, and scholarship programmes - as the electricity distributor focuses on helping the region thrive.

While TLC’s network operates throughout the greater King Country, Ruapehu and Central Plateau - it’s those in the northern part of the network area, WESCT Customers, who are shareholders of the business.

"TLC’s vision is to grow communities with energy, this includes seeing a healthy discount returned to WESCT Customers," says WESCT chair, William Oliver.

"Significant value has been returned to customers over the last three financial years, with $12.1- million dollars being distributed in discounts and a further $820,000 dollars invested in supporting community initiatives and sponsoring local causes.

"This is a significant benefit to TLC being owned by its northern customers.

"Being locally owned also means the assets are built and managed for our community, and that they’re able to help us move to a low carbon future for the next generations to come."

WESCT’s role as a Trust is to promote and encourage an efficient and reliable electricity distribution system throughout the district.

Customers can expect their TLC Discount to appear as a line item on their electricity retail bill in May or June, depending on billing cycle. The discount is based on the price plan you are on and your electricity charges between 1 November 2022 and 31 March 2023.

The next TLC Discount will be processed in December this year, for the period 1 April through to 31 October 2023.

-Values are exclusive of GST.