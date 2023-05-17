Eurocold announce nationwide and international expansion

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 13:01

$100 million investment, expansion through new markets, including New Zealand

After launching a Western Sydney facility earlier this month, Solomon’s vision is expansive, committing to a $100 million spend within the refrigerated transport industry - the centrepoint being expansion into Melbourne, Perth and ultimately New Zealand.

This commitment over the next three years will see up to 800 trucks being deployed, the initial goal being 500 trucks.

The nexus of Eurocold’s establishment three years ago was securing the Australian rights for Isokit refrigerated bodies. In that time, Eurocold has become one of the leading companies in the space combining decades of experience, innovation and a customer service focused approach.

Eurocold will use the Brisbane Truck Show to outline its vision for the refrigerated transport industry, electrification for the industry and a move toward specialisation in rental.

Expanding rental market in Australia Eurocold’s focus in the coming years.

Solomon and his key executives have spent significant time researching global trends in refrigerated trucking - both in person and anecdotally - and, when it comes to renting or leasing trucks, the Australian market lags in uptake when compared to global counterparts - something Eurocold wishes to change.

"I’ve spent a lot of time in Europe in the last 12 months looking at large businesses that specialise in refrigerated truck leasing and rentals," Solomon explained. "For example in Europe, of all the vehicles that are produced every year, we know that 58% of the builds go into long term rentals trading to leasing off balance sheet.

"Currently in Australia, it is a fraction of that - the percentage of rental take-up is more like 1 to 3% - so there is significant opportunity for transport fleet operators to scale with flexibility and ensure their fleets feature the latest technology, which then flows onto a second hand market.

"We see ourselves as a large participant in the industry to get rigid vehicles that are of the highest quality and standard onto the road," he added, "so we’re always using the most modern chassis’ and sourcing the best Isothermal bodies from around the world."

Revora electrified transport fleets central to sustainability and innovation promise

Carrying on the rental theme - along with the tenets of sustainability and innovation - is Revora, which was launched in March. Revora will be a fully owned sub-brand that specialises in the rental of rigid, electrified trucks.

General Manager, Nathan Gore-Brown announced that Carrier will be a supplier of new technologies for the electric, refrigerated transport industry in Australia.

"Revora is a real investment to us. It is something that is costing us money every month, which we forecast will take 12 months or two years before starting to see significant returns," said Gore-Brown. "Revora (and Eurocold for that matter) are companies that really want to see the industry make a difference in the long-term sustainability of refrigerated transport - and to our environment - because we believe in it.

"The usage situation for clients is what will drive the selection of chassis and body size. We’ve been working with our partners at Carrier to utilise its new technology designed specifically for an electrified body and we’ve progressed with suppliers in other areas when it comes to those selections of chassis, battery technology and charging units.

"It will take commitment and buy-in from the industry for Revora to get there. We acknowledge that the industry has to be willing to participate in order for us to get it to a position of profitability."

Overall, the Eurocold and Revora teams see the future for the industry to be incredibly bright.

Learn more about Eurocold at its new website: www.eurocold.com.au

Learn more about Revora at http://revora.au