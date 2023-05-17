CablePrice continues strong support for National Excavator Operator Competition

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 16:58

Civil Contractors New Zealand National Excavator Operator Competition naming rights sponsor CablePrice will continue its longstanding support for the event, extending its support for a further two years.

CablePrice has been the competition’s premier sponsor since 2009, supplying powerful Hitachi excavators for CCNZ’s regional and national excavator operator competitions, as well as providing significant in-kind support for the competition.

Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Alan Pollard said CablePrice had been an important and committed partner for many years, and he was delighted this successful partnership would continue.

"CCNZ’s National Excavator Operator Competition is the pinnacle event for excavator operators to compete and be recognised as New Zealand’s best excavator operator. Because of this it’s very important we have the right partner to support our members.

"CablePrice has stood by the industry, and continuing the relationship ticked all the boxes from our side. The new agreement will enable us to continue offering competitions across the country so top excavator operators can continue to get the recognition they deserve."

CablePrice Managing Director Aidan Mahony said the relationship between CablePrice and the civil construction industry was strong.

"We’re proud to support the CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition. Taking out the title is no small feat, and it’s amazing to see what skilled operators can achieve behind the controls of the right machine."

Mr Mahony said CCNZ and CablePrice would be working together to improve how the competition is delivered, for the good of the competitors, organisers and spectators.

Mr Pollard said the civil construction industry was grateful to CablePrice for its ongoing support of the competition, which in turn profiled the industry to the public.

"Excavator operators are skilled professionals, and the work they do is of vital importance to the country. The more the public can experience that and see the skills, mastery and application of the people working in the civil trades, the better off we will all be."

The CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition was founded in 1994 as the brainchild of Manawatu contractors Graeme Blackley and Grant Smith. Each round sees competitors take on a series of local challenges, with the winner representing their region at the national finals, held at Central Districts Field Days at Manfeild in Feilding.

The 2022-23 CCNZ CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition was held in March, with Troy Calteaux of Andrew Haulage 2011 Ltd in Otago joining an elite club of excavator operators in winning his third national title.

Organisers are already planning the upcoming year’s competitions, with the CCNZ Bay of Plenty and Waikato branches holding the season’s first CCNZ CablePrice Regional Excavator Operator Competition from 16-17 June at National Fieldays at Mystery Creek.