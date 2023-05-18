Chorus signals copper retirement within decade; focus on rural fibre extension

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 07:02

As the global shift towards more efficient and high-capacity broadband technologies accelerates, Chorus has signalled its intention to retire the copper network within the next ten years and become an all-fibre company. The move is prompted by customers' evolving connectivity needs and the increasing coverage of fibre and alternative technologies.

"Today, with more than 70 per cent uptake of fibre where it is available, copper is serving a market a fraction of its original size. As superior alternative technologies emerge, we see that copper will not be sustainable or suitable to meet New Zealanders' growing connectivity needs," said JB Rousselot, CEO of Chorus.

"Our goal is to have customers on the best technology available to them, and copper is no longer that solution, particularly in more remote rural areas."

Speaking at the TUANZ Rural Connectivity Symposium in Christchurch, Chorus called for the industry and Government to work together on delivering rural connectivity that continues to meet the needs of all New Zealanders and concentrate on closing the digital divide.

"We believe providing this clarity now will ensure that further investment in this critical part of New Zealand's connectivity will focus on the right solutions for our rural communities."

Pushing fibre out further

Chorus remains committed to providing essential and enduring infrastructure for our rural communities, ensuring New Zealand stays at the forefront of global connectivity trends.

The company estimates about $500m of investment could extend its fibre network to an additional 75,000 premises, providing over 90 per cent of the population with access to fibre.

"We would be willing to contribute this investment towards extending our fibre network in an environment that supports long-term investment," said Mr Rousselot.

"However, with the right partnerships between industry, government, and consumers, we believe New Zealand can and should aim to go further than 90 per cent fibre coverage.

"We think New Zealand should have an aspiration to reach 95 per cent coverage and unlock some of the estimated $16.5bn of economic benefits from rural access to very high-speed networking."