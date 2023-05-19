New Qantas Wellington-Brisbane service welcomed - Wellington Airport

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 12:56

The return of a Wellington to Brisbane Qantas service in October has been warmly welcomed by Wellington Airport.

The daily service will begin operating year-round on 29 October, restoring a service that was last operated seasonally in 2015.

"This is excellent news for travellers," says chief executive Matt Clarke. "It means improved choice, competition and connections for travellers crossing the Tasman.

"Queensland is a popular holiday destination for New Zealanders, and there’s also a large expat population with lots of friends and families keen to see each other.

"It’s great to see airline capacity building back and we’re working hard to continue this."

Services will depart Brisbane at 8:05am, arriving at Wellington at 2:40pm before departing at 3:40pm and returning to Brisbane at 4:35pm.

The schedule is timed to match Wellington with connecting flights to numerous international destinations and holiday spots in North Queensland.

With the new service, Qantas will be flying 28 flights return flights per week between Wellington and Australia.

The new service follows Fiji Airways increasing their Wellington-Nadi flights to three or four per week, and Jetstar increasing their service to the Gold Coast to four times per week during peak months.

International passenger numbers at Wellington Airport are now back to around 76% of pre-Covid numbers.