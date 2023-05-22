TracPlus welcomes Wayne Oxenham as VP of Global Sales

Monday, 22 May, 2023 - 15:38

TracPlus, the world's leading commercial provider of multi-asset wildfire response management systems and automated flight following solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Wayne Oxenham as their new Vice President of Global Sales. In this pivotal role, Wayne will leverage his vast experience and unique skill set to broaden TracPlus' global reach, extending their innovative solutions to emergency responders around the world.

Wayne has an illustrious history of helping New Zealand software companies scale and achieve international success. His expertise spans across various domains, including sales and marketing, product management, product development, and customer services. He previously played significant roles in the success of companies like Orion Health and ezyVet, which adds tremendous value to TracPlus in its current phase of rapid growth.

Wayne says that he is excited to join TracPlus and through their world-leading common operating platform, help ensure the safety of operators in some of the world's most demanding environments.

"Joining TracPlus is the perfect intersection of my passion for the outdoors and my experience in scaling software companies globally. I strongly believe in the power of technology to make a significant difference in coordinating firefighting efforts and protecting assets, including the brave individuals on the front lines. TracPlus has the vision, people, and potential to lead this industry, and I am inspired to be a part of it," says Wayne.

Wayne's expertise in creating targeted solutions to real-world challenges, along with his deep understanding of individual customer needs, is set to play a pivotal role in TracPlus's expansion. His positive attitude and profound understanding of customer challenges will undoubtedly foster exponential growth for the company.

"TracPlus's vision for transforming the way wildland firefighters manage their assets and control wildfire outbreaks is ambitious and customer-focused," Wayne added. "I'm inspired by their goals, their core values, and the approach they're taking, and I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to this vital work."

The entire TracPlus team warmly welcomes Wayne Oxenham and looks forward to his valuable contributions in this exciting new chapter of growth and innovation.