AI helps job seekers turn the tables on application tracking systems

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 09:00

Job seekers have been on the backfoot ever since the advent of 'application tracking systems (ATS), which automatically accept or reject CVs based on keywords-efficient but unfair-however, the arrival of artificial intelligence (Ai) like ChatGPT is a game changer.

Kathryn Sandford, CEO of Move to More (M2M), a recruitment company and career/job-hunting coach, says the smart use of Ai will empower job seekers to 'farm' job descriptions for keywords and use those keywords in their CVs and cover letters to get around keyword scanning technology.

"The most important part of any job application is the cover letter, but so few candidates do them, and most don't do them very well. Ai can now write your cover letter, complete with the necessary keywords. A couple of tweaks, and you are away. It will save a lot of time in the job-hunting process."

Sandford does not believe that candidates using Ai are somehow gaming the system because ATS technology is itself unfair, and Ai will still require clever prompts (instructions) to produce anything of quality.

"Understandably, employers and employment agencies use ATS when overwhelmed with hundreds of CVs, but it also means some of the best candidates can't even get an interview."

Sandford says M2M makes limited use of ATS technology, but she recently placed a candidate that ATS scored below 50% suitability for the role. Still, she was ultimately the best person for the job.

"Fortunately, I read her CV; I try to do that with all the CVs because we're always looking for what we call the hidden gems-they might not shine as brightly as some, but with a bit of polish, they can shine like the best. This candidate was one such example. While she didn't have the right keywords to get picked up by ATS technology, she was a perfect fit."

However, many job seekers just cut and paste their cover letters, which isn't good enough. Now job seekers can effortlessly create tailored cover letters, accelerate their job search, and strategically navigate ATS technology.

Sandford provides three crucial tips to utilise Ai effectively and gain an advantage in the job market.

1. Learn how Ai works

"You need to learn how to properly utilise Ai to gain an advantage in the job hunt. Using the right prompts, you can streamline the application process, respond faster, and stay ahead of the competition."

2. Be relevant

By scanning for keywords, ATS looks for a 'right fit' for the role. But it does not look for the value a candidate can add to the business.

"Ai is a tool to highlight your brand relevance, but you need a personal brand to input in the first instance."

3. Do not overlook the human element

"Ai offers remarkable advantages, but job seekers should consider the human element in the recruitment process. Uncovering and grasping things missed by technology requires human intuition and understanding.

"Your inputs determine the quality of your applications," Sandford says.

To stay relevant today, job seekers must understand how to leverage Ai effectively, trust their inner wisdom, and combine it with their unique qualities and experiences.

