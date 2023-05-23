Browns Bay apartments get fast-track consent

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 12:04

An independent panel has granted consent, subject to conditions, to construct four apartment blocks and associated infrastructure on Browns Bay Road in Auckland.

The application was made by Matvin Group Limited under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project includes:

- removing existing residential buildings and infrastructure

- constructing four apartment blocks with outdoor parking areas, courtyard space and gardens

- establishing associated infrastructure including roads, vehicle accessways, and the infrastructure for water services.

Consent conditions include preparing management plans before starting work and having measures to manage potential effects during construction. The full list of conditions can be read in the decision linked to below.

The decision comes 95 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, excluding the days the application was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The Environmental Protection Authority isn’t involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener Judge Newhook and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

