Housing Ministry teams up with Oracle to modernise core functions

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 12:16

Te TÅ«Äpapa Kura KÄinga - Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) New Zealand has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to modernise its finance, procurement and human resources (HR) workflows to improve the organisation’s systems.

Established in 2018, HUD is the New Zealand Government’s primary advisor on housing and urban development. It leads the housing and urban system, setting the direction and work programmes to drive long-term change, while helping people and communities with their immediate housing needs.

To support HUD’s operations and delivery, while also meeting the country’s All-of-Government (AoG) common process model, the organisation required a unified enterprise applications suite to improve its efficiency and overall performance.

Following a tender process, HUD selected Oracle Fusion Applications in June 2022 to standardise business processes on a single platform.

"We needed an integrated solution that would allow us to optimise our finance, procurement and HR processes," said Brad Ward, deputy chief executive, organisational performance, HUD. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can utilise our cloud environment to better manage our enterprise data."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HUD will be able to increase productivity and improve the quality of data and controls. Furthermore, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will enhance the ability of HUD’s HR team to plan, manage, and optimise its people strategy. Additionally, Oracle’s quarterly updates allow HUD New Zealand to embrace continuous innovation and benefit from a regular cadence of new features and capabilities.

"As HUD continues to make significant and long-term changes to New Zealand’s housing system, it needed to centralise finance and HR processes on a single platform to keep its operations nimble and drive efficiency," said Meredith Rowan, vice president, applications, Oracle Australia and New Zealand. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, HUD will be able to benefit from continuous innovation, drive growth and execute on its mission of making significant, long-term change for New Zealand's people and communities."

The Oracle Fusion Applications Suite is being deployed with strategic support from Accenture. Lori Hand, managing director of public service at Accenture in New Zealand, said, "HUD has an important role to play in leading New Zealand’s housing and urban system, and its technology systems need to support this work. In collaboration with HUD and Oracle, we were able to design, develop and deliver a cloud-based system that has streamlined HUD’s day-to-day business processes and created additional efficiencies."

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its applications. Oracle was recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises and the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises. Additionally, Oracle was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Planning Software.