Waikato-based We.EV partners with Waitomo Group

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 13:30

Waikato-based We.EV has partnered with leading independent fuel retailer and supplier Waitomo Group.

Powered by WEL Networks, We.EV is helping New Zealanders get future-ready with their electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Head of We.EV Craig Marshall says the partnership is a significant step forward as both businesses continue to cement their commitment to the region they call home, by providing users with a premium, fast-charging experience.

"This will enable the future expansion of We.EV’s charging network at a local and ultimately national level. With access to more choice in EVs in New Zealand, the number of consumers choosing to switch to electric vehicles is accelerating. We’re expecting to see more than 50,000 EVs in the Waikato by 2030, which means that the infrastructure also needs to keep pace."

Over the next three years, We.EV will be installing 160kW public fast chargers across multiple sites within the Waikato, as well as outside of the region.

Waitomo Group Rangatira and owner Jimmy Ormsby is proud to be partnering with, and supporting, a locally owned and operated business as part of Waitomo’s expansion into future fueling solutions.

"With the increased uptake of EVs on a local and national scale, it’s critical that we have the correct infrastructure in place to cater to our customers expectations. Partnering with We.EV was a no-brainer. At our Mystery Creek site, they designed and installed the chargers; as well as providing operations, maintenance and reporting. They have made this transition easy. We’re looking forward to future site installations."

Two 160kW DC chargers are currently being installed at Waitomo’s recently opened Ruakura Superhub site, with additional sites planned throughout the Waikato and beyond.