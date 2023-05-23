Finalists announced for Hospitality NZ Awards for Excellence 2023

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 13:32

Finalists for the prestigious 25th year Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence 2023 have been announced.

They recognise and celebrate the success, achievements and the resilience of people across the hospitality and accommodation sector.

The Awards started in 1997 but were not held in 2020 due to the Covid epidemic, and were held online in 2021, which makes this year’s celebration the 25th year in person.

These are the longest running, biggest, most prestigious national hospitality awards for excellence that recognise the best of the best talent and finest the hospitality and accommodation industries have to offer.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, the Awards for Excellence are in conjunction with long-time principal sponsor, Lion New Zealand.

Winners of the Hospitality Awards for Excellence 2023 will be announced at a gala dinner at the Pullman Hotel, Auckland, on 28 June - the final night Hospitality New Zealand Conference #HNZ23.

There are 20 categories from which the overall Supreme winner will be chosen. There is also the People’s Choice Award, which is open to finalists across every category and voted on by the public.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says she is delighted by the number of entries.

"These awards are the pinnacle of our industry so we were expecting a lot of interest, and we have not been disappointed.

"We want to recognise and reward members who create the highest possible standards and experiences for both their guests and their team.

"I didn’t envy the judges’ job to whittle the number of entries down to these finalists, but they’ve done a great job in sorting out the best of the best.

"Every year it’s a shame we have to single out anyone because operator and worker across the hospitality and accommodation sectors deserves an award for the perseverance they’ve shown.

"It’s inspiring to see hospitality businesses still striving to be the best and to meet customers’ needs after what they’ve been through."

The Industry’s Leader of the Year People’s Award categories, will be announced at the Hospitality Social Event on the evening of June 27.

These People Awards are about the people in the hospitality and accommodation industry doing great things. They acknowledge and celebrate the people behind our country’s most successful hospitality and accommodation venues.

For the first time, the People’s Awards will feature an award for Supplier of the Year, in recognition of industry icon and pioneer Michael Friend and former Awards for Excellence Head Judge, who recently died after an amazing contribution to the industry spanning 50 years. These People Awards and Hospitality Social event, to be held at Sweatshop Brew Kitchen, is sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Voting is now open for the public to vote for their favourite hospitality or accommodation venue.