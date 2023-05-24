Wolfbrook Property Group secures naming rights for 'premier entertainment arena'

Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 - 17:30

Wolfbrook Property Group is proud to announce its partnership with Venues Åtautahi as the naming rights partner of Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch.

"Wolfbrook Arena entertains thousands of people every year and has become an iconic venue for the South Island so we couldn’t be happier to partner with Venues Åtautahi as the naming rights partner for this world class arena," said Wolfbrook CEO Guy Randall.

As the South Island’s premier indoor arena, Wolfbrook Arena has welcomed many fans over the past 25 years. From hosting community events to delivering world class sports, events, and entertainment, Wolfbrook Arena has long been a favourite venue of Cantabrians and New Zealanders alike.

"Wolfbrook’s support of this venue means thousands of Cantabrians and visitors from around New Zealand will continue to enjoy great experiences at Wolfbrook Arena for years to come.

"We are really excited to have this opportunity to work closely with Venues Åtautahi to ensure Wolfbrook Arena continues to attract events so it can keep playing its part in powering the Christchurch economy."

"We are delighted to join forces with Wolfbrook as our naming rights partner for Christchurch Arena," said Venues Åtautahi Chief Executive Caroline Harvie-Teare. "Like Venues Åtautahi, Wolfbrook is a company with a focus on the local community and its people."

Wolfbrook said the five-year partnership with Venues Åtautahi underlined Wolfbrook’s commitment to the Canterbury community.

"We are more than just about building quality, affordable houses, we believe in strong communities. That’s why we are proud to also back local sports teams, schools and families in need.

"Wolfbrook Arena is all about taking our support for our community to the next level," said Guy Randall.