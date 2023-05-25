Two new state-of-the-art helicopters enhance queenstown fleet - Glacier

Thursday, 25 May, 2023 - 13:05

Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters has recently received a major upgrade to its fleet, with the arrival of two brand-new Airbus H125 helicopters. These state-of-the-art aircraft completed a long journey from the manufacturer in France and have finally touched down at the company's hangar in Queenstown. With their sparkling new exteriors and cutting-edge technology, these helicopters are the newest scenic helicopters on the airfield.

Featuring superior avionics, an enhanced dashboard layout and increased safety features, these helicopters are a testament to Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters’ commitment to providing the utmost in comfort and security. According to Chief Pilot and Co-owner, Luke McEwan, "The revamped design in the cockpit reduces pilot workload and allows for even more time interacting with passengers".

The two new helicopters - call signs IHO and IKW - are dedicated to flying New Zealand and international guests on the many scenic flights around the region and have arrived in time for the pending winter snowmobiling season. Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters operates Queenstown Snowmobiles.

Dedicated to maintaining a fleet of modern helicopters, Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters takes pride in this major investment. The two new helicopters bring the total fleet to six. "The arrival of these new helicopters enables us to retire one of the helicopters that is several years old," according to Managing Director, Pat West.

The procurement process started back in mid-2022, with the helicopters arriving in New Zealand packaged in shipping containers in March 2023. They were relocated to Wanaka where the skilled engineers and technicians at Heli-Support New Zealand assembled the helicopters ready to go into service. Heli-Support New Zealand is an approved Airbus Helicopter Service Centre.

The Airbus H125 are not only a preferred model for scenic sightseeing but are nimble and powerful enough for commercial flying: aerial filming for movies, rural flying and on occasion for firefighting. "The H125 is a very versatile helicopter and suits the various flying requirements we encounter", adds Luke McEwan.

The new helicopters represent a substantial investment by the company and signals its confidence in the future.