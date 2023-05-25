World-first experiment on NZ's Alpine Fault - Chorus

Thursday, 25 May, 2023 - 13:08

Chorus, New Zealand's largest provider of ultra-fast broadband, is thrilled to be working alongside Victoria University of Wellington - Te Herenga Waka and the Australian National University in a first-of-its-kind study of the Alpine Fault.

A major rupture of the Alpine Fault in the coming decades is considered likely, with a 75 per cent chance of a magnitude-7.5 or larger earthquake occurring in the next 50 years.

The most focused geophysical study of the Alpine Fault ever conducted, it is hoped this novel experiment using Chorus’ fibre network will help scientists understand the internal structure of the Alpine Fault to better model possible seismological scenarios in the event of a major rupture.

The benefits to communities, local and central government, emergency services and other humanitarian agencies will likely be significant in informing preparedness and disaster management.

A team of seismologists from the two universities has attached a laser device known as an interrogator to Chorus' fibre cables buried beneath the ground to the north and south of the remote village of Haast, situated on the West Coast of New Zealand's South Island.

Approximately three kilometres southeast of Haast, the Chorus fibre cable crosses the Alpine Fault itself, allowing unprecedented proximity of DAS (Distributed Acoustic Sensing) instrumentation to one of the world’s most closely-watched zones of seismic activity.

The DAS interrogator sends laser pulses along an unused fibre thread known as 'dark fibre’, a term used to describe fibre that isn't currently used for residential or commercial broadband purposes.

Earthquakes and passing traffic vibrate the buried fibre and affect the way light pulses from the interrogator and are scattered at different points along the fibre. By recording the scattering of each light pulse at closely-spaced points along the fibre, a record of vibrations can be constructed. Over the 30km length of fibre crossing the Alpine Fault at Haast, this equates to around 7250 measurement points spaced four metres apart and recorded 1000 times per second.

In comparison to the handful of data points provided by conventional seismometers at locations typically spaced many kilometres apart, the vast levels of information enabled by DAS on a fibre-optic cable (approximately one terabyte of data in this case) has radical implications for the future of seismological and geophysical research.

New Zealand's Alpine Fault is of great seismological interest globally because of its similarities to other major plate-boundary fault zones such as the San Andreas Fault in

California and the East Anatolian Fault in Türkiye (which ruptured in two earthquakes in February this year, causing devastating damage in Türkiye and Syria), and because the Alpine Fault is understood by scientists to be late in its typical cycle of earthquakes.

‘An unprecedented insight’

"The Alpine Fault is a very active fault," explains Professor Meghan Miller of the Australian National University.

"As far as we know, this is the first DAS experiment directly across a major plate boundary. This is an unprecedented opportunity.

"We can't predict earthquakes, but we can prepare for them. So this is one of the better ways to prepare for them and to understand how faults work," Miller says.

‘Just the beginning’ for global seismology

"Scientists working on different fault lines are going to be very interested in the results," according to Australian National University seismologist and postdoctoral research fellow, Dr Voon Hui Lai.

"We're also hoping the government will incorporate our findings into their hazard mapping and help New Zealand to be more prepared for earthquakes along the Alpine Fault.

"This is just the beginning. It's a new technology and it's been nice to have such a great place to start testing out this technology."

Getting closer to the ‘big one’

"Right now, we are very late in the typical cycle between one big earthquake and the next," says John Townend, Professor of Geophysics at Victoria University of Wellington - Te Herenga Waka.

"From a global perspective, having a fault that is well understood in the long-term - and on that basis is getting close to a big earthquake - makes this a very important place to study.

"We know that the Alpine Fault produces really big earthquakes quite frequently, compared to other large faults elsewhere. It hasn't done so in slightly over 300 years, and in the context if its long-term behaviour that's quite a long period of time.

"We need to understand what sort of earthquakes are possible and how they will unfold. That involves looking at the small earthquakes occurring daily to understand the internal structure of the fault zone and what that might mean for the next big quake.

"The real excitement will be to dive into the enormous collection of fibre-optic measurements and pull out signals we don't know about. It is a rapidly-exploding area of research worldwide," Townend explains.

‘Endless possibilities’

"It’s amazing to see what can happen when science and industry come together," says Chorus Head of Contract Management, Rob Broadbridge.

"New Zealanders have a keen interest in earthquakes, and we’re known as the ‘Shaky Isles’ for good reason. So for us, enabling this important research and what it means for earthquake preparation across the world means a great deal.

"It also goes to show how versatile fibre truly is. There are endless applications beyond a fast and reliable broadband connection to a home or business. We’re seeing our fibre deployed in a variety of exciting ways including our Smart Locations initiative, spanning everything from digital billboards to traffic monitoring," Broadbridge explains.