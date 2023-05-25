Singapore Airlines adding extra summer flights direct to Christchurch

Thursday, 25 May, 2023 - 16:06

Direct flights between Christchurch and Singapore have taken South Islanders across the world for almost 40 years now, and this summer there will be even more flights available.

Singapore Airlines has announced an extra 40 flights three times a week from November 19, as well as the daily year-round service.

General Manager of Aeronautical Development, Gordon Bevan, says indications suggest passengers will welcome and make good use of the extra flights three times a week.

"South Islanders love this service as a direct flight from Christchurch Airport to Singapore’s Changi Airport, then on to dozens of cities in Asia and Europe," Gordon says.

"We know people like our airport offering a single terminal transfer, so find the service on Singapore Airlines easy and comfortable - many make the trip regularly to visit friends and family.

"The airline has been our valued international partner for 37 years now. In recent years and through difficult times, the airline continued to fly here to support this city and island, so when passengers couldn’t travel, our products still did."

Singapore Airlines General Manager New Zealand George Robertson says the airline’s direct service to the South Island is important for both passengers and freight.

"The additional flights into Christchurch will add a further 759 weekly seats to the South Island gateway, so will enhance tourism and business connectivity.

"Demand to visit Christchurch and the South Island has picked up strongly since border reopening and Singapore Airlines is pleased to play its part in supporting the recovery of the industry.

"With an additional cargo capacity of upwards of 50 tonnes per week non-stop to Asia, exporters will be able to get their products to market faster, through our world class hub at Changi Airport."

The 40 extra flights will be a joint venture with Air New Zealand, both members of the Star Alliance.