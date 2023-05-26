'Contested' Maori governance programme welcomes inaugural cohort

Friday, 26 May, 2023 - 07:04

Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust is pleased to welcome the inaugural cohort for newly launched Māori associate directorship programme, He Tukutuku Koiora.

The highly anticipated programme saw over 100 candidates apply from a vast range of professional sectors and life experiences, with eight successful applicants officially inducted into the programme as Amonuku (Associate Directors) at its launch last month.

Launched in response to the increasing demand for tikanga-led leadership, the two-and-a-half-year programme aims to equip aspiring Māori governors with the knowledge and tools to become resilient leaders in often uncomfortable spaces.

"Having spent the last 12 years in the finance industry, I acknowledge that a lot of the decisions that impact our organisation and our industry sit at the board level," says Amonuku, Teahooterangi (Teaho) Pihama (Te Ātiawa, Ngā Māhanga-a-Tairi, Waikato, Ngāti Maru).

"We know that what is good for Māori, is good for all of Aotearoa, so I would like to represent a Māori lens in supporting our larger entities across Aotearoa to really anchor the strengths of te ao Māori into the way that they operate their organisations."

The pan-Māori programme has brought together Pūkenga (Mentors) from across the Māori governance and leadership sectors to deliver a series of modules, both in-person and online. The first wānanga led by Kate Cherrington and Bentham Ohia was delivered at the launch and focussed on values-centred leadership.

"We all come from different paths, but we all realise that being a part of this kaupapa is more about giving back to the communities that we are involved in," says Amonuku, Emma Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngaruahine).

"Having that service lens is really important, and I think that we will all take that on board in all of our leadership styles going forward."

For more information on the programme, or to find out more about the cohort, visit: www.maorigovernance.co.nz/htk