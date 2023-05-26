ThinkBird declares 'polycrisis' and moves to help New Zealand leaders soar

Friday, 26 May, 2023 - 15:36

In the wake of pandemic, in the throes of climate change, and with many more adverse trends apparent, ThinkBird is on a mission to help rewire New Zealand’s leaders, equipping them to be match-fit for a world of change.

Founded by Shaun Clarke and Paula ter Brake, both leaders with strong track records in handling high-risk, high-pressure, multi-variable environments, ThinkBird is working with leadership teams to inspire cultural shifts and instil new approaches that can be used on a daily basis.

Inspired by the unique combination of science and creativity pioneered by the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute in Wellington, ThinkBird’s Empirically Derived Lateral Thinking - EDLTÔ methodology adds essential capability to New Zealand’s organisations in an operating environment of profound change.

"We’re hugely passionate about what ThinkBird is bringing to the table. We believe EDLTÔ can radically shift mindsets and create new approaches and behaviours, resulting in leaders who can see opportunities in chaos, powering Aotearoa’s organisations to health and wealth," says ter Brake

All ThinkBird profits will go to the Gillies Mclndoe Research Institute, enabling the organisation to continue their life-changing research. Founded by Dr Swee Tan, an innovator at the frontier of cancer research, the Gillies Mclndoe Research Institute is researching for a paradigm shift in the way numerous diseases, including cancer, are treated.

"We can’t wait to see the results of ThinkBird’s methodology in New Zealand organisations. Our mission is to extend boards and executives, that they may guide their organisations through an exceptional period of challenge and opportunity. All this, while enabling the Gillies Mclndoe Research Institute to continue its potential life-changing research into the treatment of cancer," says Clarke.