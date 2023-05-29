Beca Group Chief Executive Greg Lowe announces plan for CEO succession

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 10:34

After 11 years as Group Chief Executive of Beca, Greg Lowe has announced his intention to move out of his current role by the end of September 2023.

"It is an enormous privilege to lead such a diverse and dynamic business and I have loved every minute, inspired by the great work that our people do in supporting our clients in New Zealand and around the world," says Greg.

"I am incredibly proud of what Beca has achieved over the last 11 years. We’ve grown our Beca family to more than 4,000 people in 25 offices in nine countries. We have celebrated 100 years as a continuous business, with more than 50 of those operating in Australia and more than 40 in Singapore. Later this year, we will celebrate 50 years in Jakarta. Every year we deliver projects in more than 40 countries around the world from our bases in Asia-Pacific and Europe with a purpose to Make Everyday Better for our clients and their communities."

Going forward, Greg will be staying with Beca to focus on business growth initiatives in New Zealand and overseas and will remain a part of the conversation between business and Government as we plan our long-term national infrastructure needs.

"All the countries in which we operate face long term infrastructure challenges and I think it is vital that business and Government work together to solve these challenges in a timely, affordable, and sustainable manner. That requires taking a consistent direction and making sure we plan ahead to meet the needs of our communities. I’m looking forward to spending more of my time contributing to this important discussion.

"Moving out of the CEO role at the end of September will allow sufficient time to ensure a smooth leadership transition while we continue to support our clients around New Zealand and internationally.

"I am committed to supporting Beca and our next CEO by lending my efforts to the future growth of the business, an area of activity that I greatly enjoy."

The Beca Group Board is in the process of progressing CEO succession activity.

Before being appointed as Group CEO, Greg was the Australian Managing Director for Beca, prior to which he was the Wellington Regional Manager. Greg specialised as a mechanical engineer. He spent his early career with the Royal New Zealand Navy, at sea and building ships in Australia.

Greg is also the NZ Co-Chair of the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum, bringing business and Government together to focus on advancing the Trans-Tasman relationship, he Chairs the Business NZ Major Companies CEO Forum and is the Chair of the Defence Industry Advisory Council. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in 1998.