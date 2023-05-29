MinterEllisonRuddWatts advises Mercury NZ on NZ's largest wind farm

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 16:15

MinterEllisonRuddWatts is proud to have advised Mercury NZ in the delivery of its nationally significant Turitea Wind Farm Project.

The project is another step towards a sustainable, low emissions future for Aotearoa New Zealand.

Now complete, Turitea Wind Farm is New Zealand’s largest wind farm, providing a leading source of renewable energy for the country. The wind farm is expected to generate an annual output of 840 GWH (around 2% of New Zealand's energy demand) which is enough to power approximately 120,000 households.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Partner Scott Thompson lead the firm’s project team. Upon completion he said: "It’s fantastic to see this significant investment in renewable electricity generation. With the opening of Turitea, Mercury is playing a pivotal role and positively contributing towards achieving New Zealand’s wider climate change objectives and global commitments."

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ project team included Sarah Sinclair, Geoff White, Natasha Hood, and Ben Stewart.

The team advised on the delivery phase of project and helped oversee the administration of the engineering, procurement and construction contract and transmission line contract.