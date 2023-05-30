Loretta Lovell appointed an associate member of Commerce Commission

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 13:02

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today announced that Loretta Lovell has been appointed as an associate member of the Commerce Commission.

"This appointment will take effect on 31 May 2023" said Andrew Hume, General Manager Small Business, Commerce and Consumer Policy, MBIE.

"The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Dr Duncan Webb, appointed Loretta Lovell in respect of matters arising under the Telecommunications, Commerce, Fair Trading, Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance, and Water Services Entities Acts.

"The appointment is for a term of five years, ending on 30 May 2028.

Loretta Lovell is a lawyer, independent environmental commissioner and professional director, with over 20 years commercial and regulatory experience. She holds several governance positions, including as Board Member of Taumata Arowai, the Crown water quality regulator, and as an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (EECA) Governance Board Member.