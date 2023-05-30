Helping businesses work smarter, not harder

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 14:12

Laia could not imagine 11 years ago, when she took a gap year in the UK to learn English after the local TV she was working on as a TV reporter in Mallorca (Spain) shut down, that she will end up in New Zealand building her own business as a mum of two, supporting small business owners to efficiently and effectively scale up.

The world changes rapidly. This is one of the big lessons we have all learnt during the last few years. Laia always had an inner urge "to do more". She left Spain to study English in the UK when she was nearly 29 years old. One year later, she adventured herself to the land of the White Cloud - New Zealand.

Beginnings can be challenging, and at the same time, enable personal growth. This is how Laia remembers it: "All my past experiences made me who I’m today, and I embrace it! When I moved to NZ in early 2013 I had to start from zero. Resiliency supported my journey up to the corporate leader, as I always wanted. And when I was there, I realised it wasn’t fulfilling. It was a huge shock! Then, I made a shift that took me where I’m today running my own business".

Laia quit the corporate world in early 2018 and after a couple of years of trying to find her own way through working part-time for family-owned businesses and other projects, she decided it was time to take committed action.

From her West Auckland home office, in August 2020, Laia started what’s become today Elevate Business Management. Her first year and a half in business was interrupted by her second pregnancy and having her youngest daughter. Her maternity leave, though, gave her clarity and direction. In January 2022 she went back to work and took action: worked with a coach, redesigned her service offering and rebranded, as well as engaging other professionals along the way.

"We can’t do it all. As small business owners we do marketing, sales, operation, accounting, HR, Tech, PR, etc. You name it! And the reality is that this way to run a business is not sustainable. When I understood that to grow my business I had to invest in it, it was easier for me to engage other professionals (from coaching to accountants and marketing professionals) to do what they know how to do best, while I focus on what I love doing. I see it as an investment, in myself and my business", she says.

As a Virtual Business Manager (VBM) Laia becomes part of her clients' team, giving her a front-row seat to their dreams, aspirations, and dedication. She contributes to their success story whether it's creating seamless workflows, optimising processes, implementing growth strategies, or harnessing the potential of technology. She sees herself as their reliable partner who supports them to overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

"Every client is different and I love the variety! By outsourcing strategically your business management -in the same way that you outsource your accounting or marketing-, businesses increase their efficiency and productivity. By outsourcing non-core tasks and projects, you (and your employees if you have staff) have more opportunities to focus on essential tasks such as delivering client work, product development, client relationship management, business development, etc".

Imagine having the time to step out of your business and focus on what matters most to you instead of the day-to-day running of your business. A VBM like Laia will free you up so you spend more time building relationships, acting on your vision and achieving your goals. "My role is to manage your team, operations, systems, projects, metrics, and you in line with your values and purpose", she says. "Hiring Laia is one of the best decisions I've made as I've scaled up. Her proactivity, clear communication, openness to feedback, and business know-how add immense value to my business and me personally", one of her clients adds.

Working from her virtual office in Auckland, Laia serves clients nationwide and internationally. She offers three main services: Strategy and planning days, Standard Operating Processes review and creation, and monthly ongoing partnerships as your fractional business manager.

To know more about Laia and if she’d be able to support you and your business, visit her website www.ebm.nz