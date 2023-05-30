ANZIIF announces new President, Deputy President and welcomes new Board members at AGM

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 15:28

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) today announced at the Annual General Meeting that Ben Bessell, Chief Broking Officer, Austbrokers will take over the position of ANZIIF President effective immediately. Scott Leney will take the role of Deputy President.

Ben has held the position of Deputy President since 20 May 2021 and accepted the Presidency when Tim Plant stepped down at the end of his two-year term. "It is a privilege to be elected President of ANZIIF, an organisation that has a critical role to play across the Asia Pacific Region. I look forward to working with the Board and Management to ensure strategic objectives are achieved and to contribute toward the ongoing professionalism of the industry", commented Bessell.

Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO paid tribute to Tim Plant, "Tim has been a gracious and insightful strategic leader on our board for two years now and has seen ANZIIF through significant transition periods. The support and expertise that Tim has brought to the board has been outstanding."

During the year, ANZIIF also welcomed Hilary Bates, Chief Operating Officer of Zurich, to the ANZIIF board.

‘We are pleased to welcome Hilary to the ANZIIF Board,’ said Willsford. ‘She brings with her a wealth of experience and will add significant value to ANZIIF and the insurance industry,’ added Willsford.

ANZIIF Past President Megan Beer retired from the ANZIIF Board at the AGM.

"We have been very fortunate to have had Megan on the ANZIIF Board since 2015. ANZIIF and the entire team have greatly benefited from Megan’s advice, knowledge, and over 25 years of industry experience."

ANZIIF CEO Prue Willsford and Immediate Past President Tim Plant also recognised several award winners and members for their contribution to ANZIIF and the insurance industry.

Timothy Considine was awarded Honorary Life Membership for his long-term contribution and service to, and proactive influence within the insurance industry.

Tim has been a member of ANZIIF since 2006 and when the Insurance Broking Faculty Advisory Board was established in 2012 was asked to join and then went onto become Chair. Tim’s contribution as Chair of the Broking Faculty helped to solidify the establishment of the Faculty and promoted ANZIIF’s membership and education programs within the broking fraternity. It was also his desire to increase professionalism in the industry that drove his commitment to ANZIIF and assisted us to create our Membership Proposition.

In 2017 Tim was invited to join the ANZIIF Board as Chair of Chairs and during his tenure, his contribution on the Board was integral to the strategic direction of ANZIIF in maintaining relevance to the industry and our members.

The annual ANZIIF Service Award was presented to ANZIIF Fellow Tony Smith. Tony has been a member of ANZIIF since joining in 1982 and was invited to join the Reinsurance Faculty Advisory Board when it was established in 2012. His contribution over the years to ANZIIF has been essential to our success particularly as a Member of the Reinsurance Rendezvous Committee where he held the role of Chair.

The annual ANZIIF Service Award was presented to ANZIIF Fellow, Michael Cooke. Michael joined ANZIIF’s Claims Faculty Advisory Board in 2012 before retiring in 2022. During this time, he gave significant service to ANZIIF in a number of initiatives, particularly with the implementation of ANZIIF’s Skills Units. Michael was President of AICLA during part of this period, which allowed him to play an important role in the collaboration of the two organisations.