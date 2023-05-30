Lily Mcmanus launches break up starter packs with Trade Me

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 16:26

Former Bachelorette Lily McManus has had her fair share of heartbreak, and is on a mission to help Kiwi embrace the new with her "Break Up Starter Packs".

The new limited-edition packs are available exclusively on Trade Me to help heartbroken Kiwi get over their dreaded ex.

The packs have been launched in response to new research which revealed nearly half the population aged between 20 and 40, has had a break up in the past three years.[1: Survey methodology: This survey was conducted on behalf of Trade Me by Pureprofile during May 2023 and collates answers from over 500 individual New Zealand-based respondents aged between 20 - 40 years old.]

TÄmaki Makaurau, Aotearoa: Bachelorette star Lily McManus has had her fair share of heartbreak and now she’s ripping up the rule book with the launch of several new product packs encouraging Kiwi to get over the ex and embrace the new.

The television personality has partnered with Trade Me to equip Kiwi singles with everything they need via a curated range of ‘Break Up Starter Packs’.

Each of the Break Up Starter Packs are based on four common post-break up rituals and are filled to the brim with new goods from Trade Me, curated to empower Kiwi to deal with their changing life situation.

"Apparently nearly half the country has gone through a break up in the past three years....I don’t know who hurt you guys but I’ve got you," says Lily McManus.

"I reckon the best way to get over someone is to get under something new. So I’ve partnered with the legends at Trade Me to put together four Break Up Starter Packs that literally have everything you need to say goodbye to the dreaded ex and look toward a happy, and healthy future."

The packs have been launched in response to new research from Trade Me which found nearly half (42%) of the population aged between 20 and 40 has had a break up in the past three years - prompting 53% of people to buy new tech, 50% to buy new homewares and 48% to buy new furniture.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland explains: "Break ups are a life-altering situation. Experiencing the loss of a relationship can bring feelings of uncertainty and stress as we experience change. However, this can also be an exciting time for personal transformation and provide us with an opportunity to focus on ourselves and try new things."

The research also found that 70% of Kiwi began working out and eating healthier to help them move on from a past relationship, with almost one in two of us (45%) embracing our newfound singledom to focus on our own self-pleasure, getting more creative and daring with our sex life.

"Controversial take but these stats make me happy," said Lily McManus. "It just goes to show that sometimes break ups are for the better. Have that day on the couch surrounded by snacks without judgement or spend more time focusing on your own pleasure. I’m 100% here for a self-love era, with Avril Lavigne on full blast."

Lily’s Break Up Starter Packs are each filled with new products available on the Trade Me platform and include:

It’ll Work Out: An option for fitness fanatics that will have you feeling good on the inside and out, one rep at a time, with handy home gym equipment and fitspo must-haves like a FitBit and dumbbells

Max Relax: Packed with everything you need to enjoy your own company and chill out at home without judgement - whether that’s a cosy pair of Crocs or a brand-new gaming headset

Good Vibes Only: Embraces sex positivity and takes a cheeky R18 approach with a Starter Pack full of naughty treats to bring you good vibrations in more ways than one

Moving On: Showcasing a range of brand-new furniture and homewares, like a Samsung Smart TV and crispy, fresh linens to help you move on and build an even better nest

Psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland continues: "More people are taking a break up as an opportunity to embrace change and work on a new version of themselves. It’s important that you make changes to your home environment that reflect the new you. It will feel like a fresh start once you’ve cleared or replaced the baggage that filled each room. However hard moving forward may be, making your home feel like yours again is part of the healing process."

Trade Me’s limited edition Break Up Starter Packs are each valued at approximately $1,500 and will be available to bid on from Tuesday 30th May. They have been curated with a selection of the millions of new goods available on the platform, to help you embrace an exciting new chapter - whatever that looks like.

Head to https://www.trademe.co.nz/breakupstarterpacks to get bidding. All proceeds from the winning bids will go to Trade Me’s Kindness Store.