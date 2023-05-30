Blackpearl Group - FY23 Financial Results Announcement

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 18:24

Blackpearl Group Limited ("BPG" or "Company") is pleased to announce its unaudited preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2023 ("FY23").

The 2023 financial year was underpinned by strategic investments in acquisition, technology, and a successful public listing, all aimed at paving the way for the Company's accelerated path to profitability.

Unaudited Financial Results Summary

The FY23 financial statements of BPG are still in the process of being audited, BPG is not aware of any likely qualifications. The Company is not proposing to pay any dividends for the year ended 31 March 2023.

The unaudited result was in line with the Board’s expectations for the year-end and sees BPG further continue to deliver on its drive to profitability in FY24.

"For technology companies, ‘profit is the new growth’. Over the FY23 financial year, there was a seismic shift in how technology companies were valued - with a premium being placed on profitability. BPG worked hard over FY23 to not only get ahead of this trend but to ideally position itself to capitalise on it" says Karen Cargill, Chief Financial Officer, Blackpearl Group.

"Given the stability of the Company’s servicing costs, the availability of affordable and flexible resources, and the rapid growth of BPG’s data services the Board expresses strong confidence in BPG's favourable positioning to achieve substantial results in FY24 and beyond" Cargill concluded.

Nick Lissette, Founder and CEO says "These results bode well for our ongoing path to profitability and are testament to the hard work, focus and first-rate professionalism of our team, since joining the NZX in December 2022".

The announcement to the NZX is available online here. https://www.nzx.com/announcements/412290