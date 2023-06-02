Research reveals NZ can lead global energy transition

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 07:00

New research launched today underscores the seismic impacts of the current global energy crisis on New Zealand - and indicates significant potential for the country to become a world leader in exporting energy from renewable sources if critical barriers can be removed.

SHOCKED - one of the largest global opinion research studies undertaken among energy sector leaders - finds 94 per cent of leaders believe the current energy crisis is the worst the market has experienced.

The report by global professional services company, GHD, shows there is significant and real progress in New Zealand towards becoming 100 per cent reliant on renewable energy - but leaders still share many concerns with the global crisis.

The research found that 69 per cent of New Zealand energy companies accelerated their investment in increasing their renewable energy mix during the past year, while a significantly lower nine per cent decelerated investment.

"We know transitioning to sustainable, clean energy is a priority for most New Zealand businesses and if we can overcome the remaining barriers for supply and demand then we have the potential to generate excess, secure, reliable and affordable power," says Nick Eldred, Technical Director Future Energy, at GHD New Zealand.

"As a country we have a real opportunity to both transition our energy supply to meet our emission reduction targets and potentially export clean energy to global markets."

SHOCKED suggests 72 per cent of energy leaders in New Zealand point to the supply disruption as their number one concern for transitioning to renewables and 75% of leaders cite social acceptance as one of the biggest barriers to advancing new energy projects that could help tackle the crisis.

"We are seeing significant and positive progress towards our aspirational goal of 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 but there are continuing difficulties we need to overcome with our grid capacity, our consenting processes, social licence for solar and wind, and how we agree on funding the transition," says Eldred.

