International Visitor Survey - March 2023 quarter data released - MBIE

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 12:00

2 June 2023

The International Visitor Survey (IVS) re-commenced in July 2022 after a break of 2 years. Topline results for the quarter ending March 2023 (Q1 2023) are now published on the Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre (TEIC), and the corresponding microdata is now available on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website.

We advise caution when using and interpreting IVS quarterly level results

The total sample size for Q1 2023 is higher than for Q4 2022 as visitor numbers continue to increase, however, the quarterly level statistics have a higher margin of error than annual level statistics. You can find more information on data quality, including sample sizes, response rates and margin of errors, at:

Survey quality for the International Visitor Survey - MBIE

Modifications have been made to the survey questionnaire and methodology, due to changes in travel patterns following COVID-19, and the changing needs of key users of the IVS. You can find more information at:

International Visitor Survey methodology - MBIE

Key points for March 2023 quarter

International visitors brought over $3 billion into New Zealand

Spend from all international visitors totalled $3.2 billion in the March 2023 quarter, up from $1.8 billion in the December 2022 quarter. The increase reflects the larger flow of international visitors for the summer season.

Australian visitors remain the largest single market, spending $1 billion; followed by USA visitors ($518 million) and UK visitors ($383 million).

International tourism was the second highest export

When compared to New Zealand’s main exports for the quarter, international visitor spend is second highest behind milk powder, butter, and cheese ($5.2 billion). Meat and edible offal were the third highest export ($2.4 billion) for the quarter.

Overseas merchandise trade: March 2023 - Stats NZ

Non-Australian visitors spend more per visit than Australian visitors

The median visitor from UK, USA, and the rest of the world spent around $4,000 per visit, significantly higher than the median visitor from Australia who spent around $2,200.

While the median UK and USA visitor spend was similar per visit, the median UK visitor stayed longer and spent less daily (23 days, $148 per day) compared with the median USA visitor (13 days, $348 per day).

Net promoter score for holidaymakers remains similar with the previous quarter

The net promoter score, measuring the net effect of visitors very likely to recommend New Zealand as a holiday destination to others against those who aren’t, remains at 70. For visitors primarily here for a holiday, this jumps to 77; for visitors primarily here to visit friends and relatives, this decreases slightly to 67.

All 3 figures remain steady compared with the previous December 2022 quarter.

About net promoter scores

This is calculated by subtracting the proportion of detractors (visitors unlikely to recommend New Zealand as a holiday destination) from the proportion of promoters (those highly likely to). This measure ranges from -100 to 100, with a score higher than 50 typically meaning strong customer loyalty.

Spend in accommodation and eating out are the 2 largest components of visitor spend

Of the $3.2 billion international visitors spent this quarter, accommodation ($800 million) and eating out ($520 million) were the largest spend categories, making up over 40% of the total visitor spend. This trend was observed in most markets.

However, spend on vehicle rentals slightly overtook spend on eating out for visitors from the rest of the world outside Australia, UK and US ($189 million vs $188.7 million respectively).

UK visitors typically stay with family or friends; USA visitors typically stay in a hotel

Staying with family or friends was the most commonly used accommodation type (43%) overall this quarter. For UK visitors, this figure jumps significantly to 64%. Staying in a hotel was the second most used accommodation type overall (37%). For US visitors, this figure jumps significantly to 56%.

These 2 trends help to explain why UK visitors spend less daily, and US visitors spend more daily. Online rental accommodation such as Airbnb was the third most used (33%).

More information

These top-line results can be found on the Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre (TEIC) website:

International Visitor Survey - TEIC

Microdata is now published at:

International Visitor Survey data - MBIE

Changes to previously released formats

From Quarter 3 2022, previously released formats have been replaced by new data visualisations which can be found on the TEIC website.

As visitor numbers continue to increase, results for the UK and the USA for this quarter have been added to the TEIC. This is in addition to the results presented for Australia, Rest of World and Total, for the previous 2 quarters.

Spend data comparisons with previous years will be made once visitor numbers stabilise following the disruption caused by border closes due to COVID-19. Differences between current levels of spend and historic levels are due to 3 main reasons:

Sample size by some markets such as China remain small. The composition of purpose of visit is skewed towards a higher than usual proportion of visitors travelling to visit friends and relatives after being unable to do so when the borders were closed. Additionally, the survey is designed around an annual dataset and there is currently only 3 quarters worth of data.

See our tourism data release calendar, with release dates to June 2023.

Data release calendar - MBIE