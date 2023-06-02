Update from the Chair - MEUG

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 12:22

As work continues on developing the Government’s energy strategy, MBIE has moved from the energy trilemma we are all familiar with to the quadlemma - adding building a productive, inclusive economy1 to the traditional three legs of affordable, reliable and secure, and sustainable energy.2

It’s hard to avoid the observation that if electricity was affordable and reliable, we wouldn’t need to add a requirement that the system supports a productive economy. In that context, the evolution of the trilemma into the quadlemma is a reflection of the challenges in the sector over the last 5 years, where electricity has been anything but affordable, and the challenges the sector will face over the next 10+ years. Within the "productive, inclusive economy" MBIE includes issues such as the risk of emissions leakage and the need to keep highly productive manufacturing and the jobs it creates in the New Zealand economy.

The quadlemma is also a useful reminder of why our electricity networks and systems exist. For residential consumers, it helps provide the essentials of shelter, food and health. For industrial consumers, it enables the manufacture of value-added products, the revenue from which supports our regional communities, employs hundreds or thousands of kiwis in well-paying jobs, and helps pay for the services we all take for granted like education and healthcare.

From the MEUG perspective, when the electricity system does not support industrial manufacturing, then there is something out of balance with the system. Pricing has been a focus over the last 5 years and the futures market suggests that this will continue to be the case - or get worse. When policy makers or regulators suggest the system needs manufacturers to make less product in order to ensure reliable supply, then something is wrong.

But it is good to see Government and policy makers explicitly return to a focus on end outcomes. The quadlemma should help provide guidance and a useful lens through which we all collectively look at the challenges ahead, as we continue the transition to a more renewable future.

Looking forward to the MEUG Annual General Meeting

MEUG is holding its AGM later in June and we are very much looking forward to once again hosting the Minister of Energy and Resources, Hon Dr Megan Woods. It is always a good discussion at the AGM on the strategic direction for MEUG and how we position ourselves, with direct input from the leadership teams of MEUG’s members.