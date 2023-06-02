'Consumers notch belts tighter in May but still find the time and money to thank Mum'

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 12:32

Annual consumer spending growth was up slightly in May, but still made for a challenging trading environment for retailers, with the spending crunch especially evident amongst non-food merchants.

Consumer spending in May 2023 through all Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network reached $2.979B, which is up just 3.7% on May 2022, and up 16.6% on the same month in 2019.

Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit, says the May numbers show the ongoing influence of inflation made it an especially tough month for retailers selling non-food goods. "Spending through Food and Liquor stores in May was up 8.3% on the same month last year, which is well below the latest annual rate of food price inflation (12.5% April-April). Meanwhile, spending through the remaining non-food Core Retail stores was down 3.2%," says Proffit. "This was especially evident in the major centres, with the combined total spend through food and non-food retailers (excluding Hospitality) up a mere 1.0% on last year in Wellington, 3.0% in Auckland / Northland and 3.3% in Canterbury - all below the national average."

Proffit says it was not surprising that one of the few positive influences on consumer spending during the month was Mother’s Day.

"Nothing is stopping Kiwis showing their mums that they love them, judging by the higher spending on or around Mother’s Day through relevant retailers." Proffit says spending on Mother’s Day (14 May) was strong at Restaurants and Cafés, with the nationwide spend through these merchants in Worldline’s payments network reaching $22.4m, up 42% on the previous Sunday (7 May) and up 7% on Mother’s Day last year (8 May 2022). "There were also higher sales at Florists on the four days (Thursday to Sunday) ending on Mother’s Day than the same four days a week earlier (+169%), although flowers were not as popular as last year (-19%). Add in extra spending in Book stores (on the day before), Jewellery, and in other Gift Stores and the extra spending for mum was almost $9.0m, which is up 5% on last year."

Proffit says amidst the overall tough retail month, there were still some positive signs evident in the monthly figures of several regions. "Consumer spending through Core Retail merchants is running higher than last year in the storm-hit regions of Gisborne (up 6.3%) and Hawke’s Bay (up 6.4%)," he says. "The Hospitality spend in these regions is also showing positive signs, with Hawke’s Bay up by 3.5% on last year, while spending through Hospitality merchants in Worldline’s network was only down 2.1% in Gisborne. "Meanwhile, the fastest annual growth in Hospitality spending was in Otago, up 11.9% on the same month last year."

Nationwide, spending in May 2023 through Hospitality merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network totaled $0.925B, up 4.2% on May 2022 and up just 6.3% on the same month in 2019.