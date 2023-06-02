BEIA congratulates Steve Armitage

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 18:07

Following his appointment as Chief Executive of Hospitality New Zealand, Steve Armitage will be stepping down as Independent Chair of Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) in August.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says the board and members of BEIA want to thank Steve for his outstanding leadership and support during the past two years and congratulate him on his new appointment heading one of New Zealand's largest industry associations.

"Under Steve's guidance, BEIA is heading in a strong direction which will secure the future for the association and the industry. He will be an important part of our flagship event, MEETINGS in Wellington this month, and he will attend our conference in September in his new role representing the hospitality industry," she says.

"We are thrilled to know we will continue working closely with Steve in his new role. BEIA and HospitalityNZ developed a strong relationship during the COVID pandemic, and the two organisations are closely aligned within the wider visitor economy. I am looking forward to our working relationship continuing and the collaboration opportunities that will bring for both organisations."

BEIA will begin the process of seeking a new Chair after MEETINGS, with a view to having the Chair in place by the annual conference in Marlborough in September.