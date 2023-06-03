Aviation leaders assemble in Istanbul for IATA's 79th AGM

Saturday, 3 June, 2023 - 01:25

2 June 2023 (Istanbul) -- The International Air Transport Association (IATA), announced that leaders of the global aviation industry are gathering in Istanbul, Türkiye, for the 79th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit, with Pegasus Airlines as the host airline.

The event (4-6 June) attracts the industry’s most senior leaders from among IATA’s more than 300 member airlines, as well as senior government officials, strategic partners, equipment suppliers, and media.

"In a few days, Istanbul will become the aviation capital of the world. Airlines will meet to review the industry’s recovery from COVID-19, to plan the way forward to a more sustainable future, to discuss the opportunities for technology to drive efficiencies from modern retailing to improved facilitation, and to understand the common regulatory challenges they face. Aviation is important. Connecting the world even as geopolitical divides deepen is a vital mission that requires profitable, safe, efficient and sustainable airlines. The outcomes of this AGM must set the direction for even more effective global connectivity," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Pegasus Airlines, and Chair of the IATA Board of Governors Mehmet T. Nane said: "We are enormously proud to be hosting our industry partners in the great city of Istanbul and look forward to welcoming everyone here for the IATA AGM, particularly as we look ahead to our 100th aircraft milestone on the 100th anniversary of Republic of Türkiye later this year. Aviation came together to assist the people of Türkiye to rebuild after the tragic earthquake in February. Now aviation comes together to debate vital issues concerning our pathway to net-zero CO2 in 2050, the diversity of our industry, our operational recovery from the depths of COVID, and many other topics."

World Air Transport Summit

The World Air Transport Summit immediately follows the AGM.

The ever-popular CEO Insights Panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest will feature Greg Foran (CEO, Air New Zealand), Yvonne Manzi Makolo (CEO, Rwandair), John W. Dietrich (President and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide) and Campbell Wilson (CEO and MD, Air India).

In addition to the updated industry economic outlook, key topics to be addressed include:

A ‘Big Picture’ view of challenges facing the industry with changing energy markets and shifting supply chains Aviation’s contribution to Türkiye’s earthquake recovery Advances in sustainability Learnings from the 2022 operational challenges

A highlight will be the fourth edition of the Diversity and Inclusion Awards sponsored by Qatar Airways. These awards recognize organizations and individuals who are making a difference in helping to drive the industry’s 25by2025 initiative to make the aviation industry more gender balanced.

This will be the second time that the AGM is hosted in Istanbul, which last hosted in 2008. Türkiye is rebounding strongly from the pandemic shut down. In 2022 travel to/from Türkiye increased nearly 60% and it is now the 7th largest international passenger market in the world.

"Since we were last in Istanbul, Türkiye has become an incredible global aviation powerhouse. Its carriers are leading the way in regional and international connectivity, and the magnificent new airport puts some other nations’ lack of airport investment to shame. There’s no doubt that Türkiye’s importance to global aviation will continue to grow significantly," said Walsh.

Attendance at the AGM is by invitation only. Accredited media are invited to attend but must be pre-registered.