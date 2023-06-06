'Te Huihui o Te Kakau: Paving the way for positive community engagement'

|
Can three industry veterans from diverse professions and cultural backgrounds really make a difference in Aotearoa’s complex community engagement space? The answer, according to the creative minds behind the social change collaboration, Te Huihui o Te Kakau (Te Kakau), is a resounding yes.
Te Kakau is a specialist social marketing and engagement collective, representing the culmination of a longstanding partnership between MÄori social enterprise, the KÅ Kollective; Pasifika consultancy, Integrity Professionals (IPRO); and social marketing and advertising agency, Hemisphere.
Te Huihui o Te Kakau, often referred to as Te Kakau a MÄui, is a constellation of stars. Te Kakau represents a collective of individuals dedicated to driving social change. Led by Shannon Hanrahan (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Manawa, RangitÄne, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, TÅ«wharetoa, WhakatÅhea), Leuluai’ialii Catherine Poutasi, and Dr Tim Antric, this team is committed to fostering a flourishing Aotearoa.
Dr Tim Antric of Hemisphere said, "Te Kakau is a journey we’ve been on for a while. We’ve built relationships based on trust, respect and a commitment to mahitahi. This is an exciting time for our team and our industry. We bring together strengths in MÄtauranga MÄori, Pasifika worldviews, public health and social marketing into one cohesive team committed to co-creating with whÄnau and community".
The early stages of the Te Kakau journey presented challenges in navigating colonised frameworks and overcoming resistance to authentic co-design. Drawing on their collective expertise in te ao MÄori, Pasifika cultures, public health, social change, and marketing, the trio envisioned a new way of working that could uplift the wellbeing of MÄori and Pasifika.
Te Kakau's team of experts also includes practitioners from New Zealand's Asian, Rainbow, and disability communities. Anchored in authenticity, relationships, trust, and a shared commitment to creating an equitable and inclusive Aotearoa, the Te Kakau approach aims to forge lasting change.
Catherine Poutasi of IPRO said "Te Kakau is a social marketing and behaviour change collective. We specialise in the people and stories of Aotearoa. We draw on the knowledge of our people from Aotearoa and across the Pacific to craft stories, navigate challenges and create solutions for social change. Our approach will always be future focussed and whÄnau led".
Te Kakau's priorities include creating fresh opportunities for rangatahi to enter the industry and work in ways that nurture their inherent cultural strengths and indigenous intelligence. Shannon Hanrahan from the KÅ Kollective highlighted the recent success of Te Kakau's Social Media Workshop with WhakatÅhea rangatahi.
"The workshop empowered akonga to explore unconventional ways of making a living in the digital space while remaining connected to their whenua and whÄnau. The exceptional creative content produced during the workshop demonstrated the ability of rangatahi to thrive given the right support".
Te Kakau Poutaki Taura TÄngata, Ariana Storey (Te WhakatÅhea, TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti Maniapoto) said "The stars of Te Kakau tell us a new day is approaching. And so it is. Like MÄui, we fearlessly explore creative and novel approaches to solving challenges. We are haututÅ« - curious, innovative and perpetually imaginative."
At the heart of Te Kakau's mission for meaningful change and participation is its dedication to helping communities and organisations address cultural dissonance and historical disparities. By involving the community and whÄnau in the creative process, Te Kakau works in genuine partnership to generate impactful work that truly matters. Additionally, Te Kakau offers pathways for individuals to learn and contribute within their own rohe, fostering personal and community growth.
in te reo:
Te Huihui o Te Kakau - He para i te ara mÅ te Whai WÄhitanga Pai a te Hapori
E taea ana rÄnei e te tokotoru tautÅhito nÅ te ao kanorau ngaio, ahurea hoki te whai whakaaweawenga ki te hapori pÄ«roiroi i Aotearoa o te takiwÄ whai wÄhitanga? Ko te whakautu, hei tÄ te hunga auaha e Ärahi ana i tÄnei whakakotahitanga panonitanga Ä-iwi, a Te Huihui o Te Kakau, Äe mÄrika.
He mÄtanga mÄkete Ä-iwi a Te Kakau, Ä, he tÅpÅ«tanga whai wÄhitanga, e whakakanohi ana i te kÅtihitanga o tÄtahi rangapÅ« kua roa e haere ana i waenga i te hinonga MÄori Ä-iwi, ko te KÅ Kollective; Pasifika consultancy, Integrity Professionals (IPRO); me te manatÅ« mÄkete Ä-iwi me whakatairanga, Hemisphere.
Ko Te Huihuhi a Te Kakau, i te nuinga o te wÄ e mea ana ko Te Kakau a MÄui, he kÄhui whetÅ«. E whakakanohi ana a Te Kakau i tÄtahi tÅpÅ«tanga tÄngata e ngÄkau pono ana ki te Ärahi i ngÄ panonitanga Ä-iwi. He mea Ärahi e Shannon Hanrahan (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Manawa, RangitÄne, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, TÅ«wharetoa, WhakatÅhea), rÄtou ko Leuluai’ialii Catherine Poutasi, ko TÄkuta Tim Antric, Ä, e ngÄkau pono ana tÄnei kÄhui ki te poipoi i a Aotearoa kia tÅnui ai.
Ko tÄ TÄkuta Tim Antric o Tuakoi i mea ai, "Ko te Kakau he haerenga kua roa nei mÄtou e takahi ana. Kua herea te whakawhanaungatanga i runga i te pono, te whakaute me te ngÄkau pono ki te mahi tahitanga. He wÄ hiamo tÄnei mÅ tÅ mÄtou kapa me tÅ mÄtou ahumahi. Ka whakakotahi mÄtou i ngÄ Äheinga i te MÄtauranga MÄori, ngÄ tirohanga a ngÄ uri o Te Moananui-a-Kiwa, te hauora tÅ«matanui me ngÄ whakatairanga Ä-pÄpori ki tÄtahi tÄ«ma tÄnekaha e Å« ana ki te waihanga tahi me ngÄ whÄnau, waihoki te hapori."
I te tÄ«matanga o te haerenga o Te Kakau i whai wero i roto i te terenga i ngÄ anga whakataiwhenua me te toa ake i te Ätetenga i te waihanga-tahitanga hÄponotanga. Ka titiro whakaroto rÄtou ki Å rÄtou anÅ mÄtautanga ki te ao MÄori, te ahurea Pasifika, te ao hauora Ä-tÅ«matanui, panonitanga Ä-iwi me te whakatairanga, ka matakite tÄnei tokotoru i tÄtahi ara hou hei mahi e taea ai te riariaki i te oranga o te MÄori, Pasifika anÅ hoki.
Ka whai wÄhi anÅ hoki ngÄ kaimÄtanga o te ao Ähia, NgÄ Tae Katoa o te Ao me te hapori whaikaha ki te kapa o ngÄ mÄtanga o Te Kakau. Ko te tÅ«Äpapatanga iho ko te hÄponotanga, ngÄ whakawhanaungatanga, te pono me te ngÄkau pono tahitanga kia whai ai he Aotearoa tÅkeke, kanorau anÅ hoki. TÄ Te Kakau whai kia whakairo iho he panonitanga toitÅ«.
Ko tÄ Catherine Poutasi o IPRO i mea ai "He whakakotahitanga panonitanga whakatairanga Ä-iwi, whanonga hoki a Te Kakau. Ko tÅ mÄtou mÄtangatanga kei ngÄ tÄngata me ngÄ kÅrero o Aotearoa. Ka hÅ«tia ake te mÄtauranga i tÅ mÄtou iwi o Aotearoa, Ä, puta atu i Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa kia whakairo kÅrero, kia whakatere i ngÄ wero me te whai urupare ki te panonitanga Ä-iwi. Ko tÄ mÄtou whai e aro tonu ai ki te whÄnau, Ä, mÄ te whÄnau anÅ e Ärahi."
Ko ngÄ whakaarotau a Te Kakau koia Ätahi, kia whai angitÅ«tanga hou ki te hunga rangatahi kia uru ki te ahumahi me te mahi i runga i te Ähua e poipoia ai Å rÄtou kaha Ä-ahurea me te whakamahi anÅ i Å rÄtou mÅhiotanga taketake. Ka whakapÄ«ata a Shannon Hanrahan mai i KÅ Kollective i ngÄ whakatutukinga papai nÅ tata ake nei i te Awheawhe Pae PÄpÄho PÄpori me ngÄ rangatahi o Te WhakatÅhea.
Ka whakamana te awheawhe i ngÄ Äkonga ki te tÅ«hura haere hÄrakiraki nei, kia whai oranga ai i te ao matihiko nÅ te wÄ tonu e noho hono tonu ana ki Å rÄtou whenua, whÄnau anÅ hoki. Ko ngÄ mea auaha i puta ake i tÄnei awheawhe i whakaatu i te Äheinga o ngÄ rangatahi kia tÅnui ai, mÄnÄ rÄ ka tautokona tikaina ai rÄtou."
Ko tÄ Te Kakau Poutaki Taura TÄngata, a Ariana Storey i mea ai (Te WhakatÅhea, TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti Maniapoto) "Ko ngÄ whetÅ« o Te Kakau e mea mai ana ki a mÄtou he ao hou kei te haere mai. Äe mÄrika. PÄnei me MÄui, ka tÅ«hura wehi kore mÄtou i ngÄ ara auaha, hou anÅ hoki ki te hÄ«raurau i ngÄ wero. He haututÅ« tÅ mÄtou Ähua - he pÄkiki, he auaha, Ä, he mutunga kore tÄ mÄtou pÅhewa."
Kei te uho o tÄ Kakau whai i ngÄ panonitanga whai take, whai wÄhi hoki ki tÄna Å« ki te tautoko i ngÄ hapori me ngÄ rÅpÅ« whakahaere ki te tohu i ngÄ Äputa rerekÄtanga Ä-ahurea i roto i te takahanga o te wÄ. MÄ te tuku mana ki te hapori me te whÄnau i tÄnei tukanga auaha nei, e mahi tahi pono Ä-rangapÅ« nei ki te whai mahi whai take. Waihoki, ko tÄ Te Kakau he whakarato ara mÄ te takitahi ki te ako, ki te whÄngai hoki i Å rÄtou anÅ rohe, ki te poipoi i ngÄ tipunga Ä-whaiaro, Ä-hapori anÅ hoki.
