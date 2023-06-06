'Te Huihui o Te Kakau: Paving the way for positive community engagement'

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 14:58

Can three industry veterans from diverse professions and cultural backgrounds really make a difference in Aotearoa’s complex community engagement space? The answer, according to the creative minds behind the social change collaboration, Te Huihui o Te Kakau (Te Kakau), is a resounding yes.

Te Kakau is a specialist social marketing and engagement collective, representing the culmination of a longstanding partnership between MÄori social enterprise, the KÅ Kollective; Pasifika consultancy, Integrity Professionals (IPRO); and social marketing and advertising agency, Hemisphere.

Te Huihui o Te Kakau, often referred to as Te Kakau a MÄui, is a constellation of stars. Te Kakau represents a collective of individuals dedicated to driving social change. Led by Shannon Hanrahan (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Manawa, RangitÄne, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, TÅ«wharetoa, WhakatÅhea), Leuluai’ialii Catherine Poutasi, and Dr Tim Antric, this team is committed to fostering a flourishing Aotearoa.

Dr Tim Antric of Hemisphere said, "Te Kakau is a journey we’ve been on for a while. We’ve built relationships based on trust, respect and a commitment to mahitahi. This is an exciting time for our team and our industry. We bring together strengths in MÄtauranga MÄori, Pasifika worldviews, public health and social marketing into one cohesive team committed to co-creating with whÄnau and community".

The early stages of the Te Kakau journey presented challenges in navigating colonised frameworks and overcoming resistance to authentic co-design. Drawing on their collective expertise in te ao MÄori, Pasifika cultures, public health, social change, and marketing, the trio envisioned a new way of working that could uplift the wellbeing of MÄori and Pasifika.

Te Kakau's team of experts also includes practitioners from New Zealand's Asian, Rainbow, and disability communities. Anchored in authenticity, relationships, trust, and a shared commitment to creating an equitable and inclusive Aotearoa, the Te Kakau approach aims to forge lasting change.

Catherine Poutasi of IPRO said "Te Kakau is a social marketing and behaviour change collective. We specialise in the people and stories of Aotearoa. We draw on the knowledge of our people from Aotearoa and across the Pacific to craft stories, navigate challenges and create solutions for social change. Our approach will always be future focussed and whÄnau led".

Te Kakau's priorities include creating fresh opportunities for rangatahi to enter the industry and work in ways that nurture their inherent cultural strengths and indigenous intelligence. Shannon Hanrahan from the KÅ Kollective highlighted the recent success of Te Kakau's Social Media Workshop with WhakatÅhea rangatahi.

"The workshop empowered akonga to explore unconventional ways of making a living in the digital space while remaining connected to their whenua and whÄnau. The exceptional creative content produced during the workshop demonstrated the ability of rangatahi to thrive given the right support".

Te Kakau Poutaki Taura TÄngata, Ariana Storey (Te WhakatÅhea, TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti Maniapoto) said "The stars of Te Kakau tell us a new day is approaching. And so it is. Like MÄui, we fearlessly explore creative and novel approaches to solving challenges. We are haututÅ« - curious, innovative and perpetually imaginative."

At the heart of Te Kakau's mission for meaningful change and participation is its dedication to helping communities and organisations address cultural dissonance and historical disparities. By involving the community and whÄnau in the creative process, Te Kakau works in genuine partnership to generate impactful work that truly matters. Additionally, Te Kakau offers pathways for individuals to learn and contribute within their own rohe, fostering personal and community growth.

in te reo:

Te Huihui o Te Kakau - He para i te ara mÅ te Whai WÄhitanga Pai a te Hapori

E taea ana rÄnei e te tokotoru tautÅhito nÅ te ao kanorau ngaio, ahurea hoki te whai whakaaweawenga ki te hapori pÄ«roiroi i Aotearoa o te takiwÄ whai wÄhitanga? Ko te whakautu, hei tÄ te hunga auaha e Ärahi ana i tÄnei whakakotahitanga panonitanga Ä-iwi, a Te Huihui o Te Kakau, Äe mÄrika.

He mÄtanga mÄkete Ä-iwi a Te Kakau, Ä, he tÅpÅ«tanga whai wÄhitanga, e whakakanohi ana i te kÅtihitanga o tÄtahi rangapÅ« kua roa e haere ana i waenga i te hinonga MÄori Ä-iwi, ko te KÅ Kollective; Pasifika consultancy, Integrity Professionals (IPRO); me te manatÅ« mÄkete Ä-iwi me whakatairanga, Hemisphere.

Ko Te Huihuhi a Te Kakau, i te nuinga o te wÄ e mea ana ko Te Kakau a MÄui, he kÄhui whetÅ«. E whakakanohi ana a Te Kakau i tÄtahi tÅpÅ«tanga tÄngata e ngÄkau pono ana ki te Ärahi i ngÄ panonitanga Ä-iwi. He mea Ärahi e Shannon Hanrahan (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Manawa, RangitÄne, NgÄi TÅ«hoe, TÅ«wharetoa, WhakatÅhea), rÄtou ko Leuluai’ialii Catherine Poutasi, ko TÄkuta Tim Antric, Ä, e ngÄkau pono ana tÄnei kÄhui ki te poipoi i a Aotearoa kia tÅnui ai.

Ko tÄ TÄkuta Tim Antric o Tuakoi i mea ai, "Ko te Kakau he haerenga kua roa nei mÄtou e takahi ana. Kua herea te whakawhanaungatanga i runga i te pono, te whakaute me te ngÄkau pono ki te mahi tahitanga. He wÄ hiamo tÄnei mÅ tÅ mÄtou kapa me tÅ mÄtou ahumahi. Ka whakakotahi mÄtou i ngÄ Äheinga i te MÄtauranga MÄori, ngÄ tirohanga a ngÄ uri o Te Moananui-a-Kiwa, te hauora tÅ«matanui me ngÄ whakatairanga Ä-pÄpori ki tÄtahi tÄ«ma tÄnekaha e Å« ana ki te waihanga tahi me ngÄ whÄnau, waihoki te hapori."

I te tÄ«matanga o te haerenga o Te Kakau i whai wero i roto i te terenga i ngÄ anga whakataiwhenua me te toa ake i te Ätetenga i te waihanga-tahitanga hÄponotanga. Ka titiro whakaroto rÄtou ki Å rÄtou anÅ mÄtautanga ki te ao MÄori, te ahurea Pasifika, te ao hauora Ä-tÅ«matanui, panonitanga Ä-iwi me te whakatairanga, ka matakite tÄnei tokotoru i tÄtahi ara hou hei mahi e taea ai te riariaki i te oranga o te MÄori, Pasifika anÅ hoki.

Ka whai wÄhi anÅ hoki ngÄ kaimÄtanga o te ao Ähia, NgÄ Tae Katoa o te Ao me te hapori whaikaha ki te kapa o ngÄ mÄtanga o Te Kakau. Ko te tÅ«Äpapatanga iho ko te hÄponotanga, ngÄ whakawhanaungatanga, te pono me te ngÄkau pono tahitanga kia whai ai he Aotearoa tÅkeke, kanorau anÅ hoki. TÄ Te Kakau whai kia whakairo iho he panonitanga toitÅ«.

Ko tÄ Catherine Poutasi o IPRO i mea ai "He whakakotahitanga panonitanga whakatairanga Ä-iwi, whanonga hoki a Te Kakau. Ko tÅ mÄtou mÄtangatanga kei ngÄ tÄngata me ngÄ kÅrero o Aotearoa. Ka hÅ«tia ake te mÄtauranga i tÅ mÄtou iwi o Aotearoa, Ä, puta atu i Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa kia whakairo kÅrero, kia whakatere i ngÄ wero me te whai urupare ki te panonitanga Ä-iwi. Ko tÄ mÄtou whai e aro tonu ai ki te whÄnau, Ä, mÄ te whÄnau anÅ e Ärahi."

Ko ngÄ whakaarotau a Te Kakau koia Ätahi, kia whai angitÅ«tanga hou ki te hunga rangatahi kia uru ki te ahumahi me te mahi i runga i te Ähua e poipoia ai Å rÄtou kaha Ä-ahurea me te whakamahi anÅ i Å rÄtou mÅhiotanga taketake. Ka whakapÄ«ata a Shannon Hanrahan mai i KÅ Kollective i ngÄ whakatutukinga papai nÅ tata ake nei i te Awheawhe Pae PÄpÄho PÄpori me ngÄ rangatahi o Te WhakatÅhea.

Ka whakamana te awheawhe i ngÄ Äkonga ki te tÅ«hura haere hÄrakiraki nei, kia whai oranga ai i te ao matihiko nÅ te wÄ tonu e noho hono tonu ana ki Å rÄtou whenua, whÄnau anÅ hoki. Ko ngÄ mea auaha i puta ake i tÄnei awheawhe i whakaatu i te Äheinga o ngÄ rangatahi kia tÅnui ai, mÄnÄ rÄ ka tautokona tikaina ai rÄtou."

Ko tÄ Te Kakau Poutaki Taura TÄngata, a Ariana Storey i mea ai (Te WhakatÅhea, TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti Maniapoto) "Ko ngÄ whetÅ« o Te Kakau e mea mai ana ki a mÄtou he ao hou kei te haere mai. Äe mÄrika. PÄnei me MÄui, ka tÅ«hura wehi kore mÄtou i ngÄ ara auaha, hou anÅ hoki ki te hÄ«raurau i ngÄ wero. He haututÅ« tÅ mÄtou Ähua - he pÄkiki, he auaha, Ä, he mutunga kore tÄ mÄtou pÅhewa."

Kei te uho o tÄ Kakau whai i ngÄ panonitanga whai take, whai wÄhi hoki ki tÄna Å« ki te tautoko i ngÄ hapori me ngÄ rÅpÅ« whakahaere ki te tohu i ngÄ Äputa rerekÄtanga Ä-ahurea i roto i te takahanga o te wÄ. MÄ te tuku mana ki te hapori me te whÄnau i tÄnei tukanga auaha nei, e mahi tahi pono Ä-rangapÅ« nei ki te whai mahi whai take. Waihoki, ko tÄ Te Kakau he whakarato ara mÄ te takitahi ki te ako, ki te whÄngai hoki i Å rÄtou anÅ rohe, ki te poipoi i ngÄ tipunga Ä-whaiaro, Ä-hapori anÅ hoki.