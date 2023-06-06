Dairies worry about cigarettes but welcome vape certainty - Dairy Owners

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 21:05

Dairies have welcomed certainty about vaping products while being skeptical around planned changes to cigarette sales.

"We have our moments with the Minister but she’s taken a balanced approach to vaping," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group Incorporated.

"General Vape Retailers will be able to continue to sell vapes and smokeless tobacco to smokers. Ideally, we should have the ability to market them to smokers when they ask for a pack of cigarettes or RYO tobacco.

"Vaping is now the biggest threat to smoking in its history. Way more effective than taxes. In 2019/20 before vaping was regulated, there were 485,000 daily smokers but last year (2021/22), it had collapsed to 331,000.

"Since 2011, a total of 242,000 kiwis have stopped smoking but 154,000 of them, 64%, have come in the past two years since vaping was regulated. Last year, saw the biggest fall in Wahine smokers ever.

"That’s down to vaping and it was positive Minister Verrall and the Prime Minister acknowledged its huge positive contribution.

"The dairy sector and service station sector have played a huge part in this. Yet there are 331,000 daily smokers left. That’s why we need to be able to actively sell vapes and smokeless tobacco to smokers, but in response to them asking ‘what’s your cheapest smokes?’

"By mid next year, most smokers won’t be able to buy cigarettes from their dairy or service station. No licenses are planned for Patea and places like it for instance. That’ll be a shock for people who don’t follow the news and creates a big opening for the gangs to step in.

"Just the taxes on a kilogram of tobacco price it $700 more than the same weight in silver. While vaping and smokeless tobacco are much better for a smokers health and wallet, we’re worried the gangs will be handed a $2.2 billion dollar market in a silver ashtray.

"The focus today was on youth vaping, rightly. But we get inspected by Health NZ overtly and in covert controlled purchase operations. For cigarettes, in the first quarter of 2023, we recorded 100% compliance and it was 97% for vapes and smokeless tobacco.

"Guess what? Most dairies and most service stations follow the law.

"Can we suggest that ramraids and burglaries are feeding some illegal supply. It’s joining the dots between the crime emergency, what they’re stealing and supply.

"What we know from the NZ Health Survey is that 119,000, 15-24 year olds vape daily but that survey also tells us that in that same age group, 152,000 are hazardous drinkers, 39,000 smoke cigarettes daily, 51,000 smoke cannabis ‘weekly or more’ and 18,000 had used P in the past year.

"We know from a new OIA that vaping ACC claims are minuscule compared to other forms of recreation. We know dairies are highly compliant sellers while we await another OIA that will give us hospital data. In February last year, we learned there’d never been a primary hospital admission due to vaping.

"We are doing a report on vaping that we will be releasing when we have all of our data together," Mr Kaushal said.