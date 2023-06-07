'NZ plant-based food brand Angel Food adds Dairy-Free Sour Cream to its range'

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 13:12

New Zealand’s number one plant-based food brand, Angel Food, has added a gorgeous Dairy-Free Sour Cream to its range of delicious vegan foods.

With the same creamy, ‘dollop-able’ texture of dairy sour cream, and made without gluten, nuts or soy, Angel Food Dairy-Free Sour Cream is safe for allergy sufferers and those following plant-based diets (including vegan) to enjoy.

Traditional sour cream is made with dairy, is non-vegan, and in most cases, is also non-vegetarian, as it contains gelatine (an animal by-product), so it’s great to be able to provide sour cream lovers with a dairy-free alternative that’s both tasty and animal friendly!

Alice Shopland, Founder of Angel Food, said:

"We’re proud to launch our Dairy-Free Sour Cream, which was a real labour of love as it proved to be technically challenging creating an entirely plant-based product that was thick and velvety with a clean and creamy mouthfeel. By using the latest technologies, and making 15 iterations of the recipe, we developed an innovative product that we believe has the best texture of ANY plant-based sour cream in the market, both here in NZ and abroad. People who have tried the product have been astounded with both the flavour and texture, so we’re confident that we’ve created a sour cream alternative that’s truly hard to beat."

Sour Cream is a highly versatile, much-loved cooking and baking ingredient that can be used in a wealth of recipes or as a final topping for a wide variety of dishes. Dollop it on top of your favourite Mexican foods, add a spoonful on top of a piping hot bowl of chilli or soup, use it as a dip for tortilla chips or veggies, add to sauces to give them a lovely creaminess, or amp up your salad dressings - the options are endless!

Since 2006, Alice and the Angel Food team has been striving to make plant-based food mainstream via its range of delicious NZ-made vegan foods that are suitable for all diets, whether that be vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian - without having to forgo favourite foods. With a range of scrumptious vegan foods that are very close to their dairy-based alternatives, it makes it easier for everyone to choose plant-based meals more often and eat more sustainably.

Angel Food Dairy-Free Sour Cream is available nationwide across New Zealand from Countdown and selected New World stores, as well as independent retailers. RRP $7.50 (240g).