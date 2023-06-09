Freedom Lifestyle Villages proudly launches it’s first over 50s village

Friday, 9 June, 2023 - 14:43

A new lifestyle village for over 50s that offers high-quality affordable homes and resort-style amenities will officially open on June 30 at Ravenswood in the Waimakariri District, North Canterbury. Developed by Freedom Lifestyle Villages, this is the first village of its kind in the South Island. Once completed, Freedom Ravenswood will feature 237 architecturally designed single-level one, two and three-bedroom homes, a range of life enhancing facilities and features, and a welcoming community. The difference between Freedom Ravenswood and traditional retirement villages is Freedom’s unique model, which allows residents to share in capital gains if they choose to sell. People can list their home on the open market and keep the proceeds excluding exit costs. It’s an approach based on trends seen overseas, and Freedom Lifestyle Villages was the first operator in New Zealand to adopt this model.

Due to affordability and this unique point of difference, Freedom Lifestyle Villages are amongst the most sought-after independent living communities for over 50s found in New Zealand. Currently, there are three completed Freedom villages in the North Island with more than 1000 residents combined. Another village is under construction in Rotorua to meet demand. "The cost to downsize and purchase a new home is becoming increasingly less affordable, both for people on fixed retirement incomes and those who have not yet reached retirement. Many Cantabrians are looking for safe and affordable homes that suit their lifestyle as they age, and moving into a traditional retirement village isn’t always financially viable. Freedom Ravenswood offers them a solution," explained Freedom Lifestyle Villages CEO Steve Smits-Murray.

While presenting all the benefits and security of a community, the new village at Ravenswood is set up for a carefree lifestyle for the "young" over-50s. As many over 50s enjoy mountain biking, travelling, and living an active lifestyle, Freedom offers them an easy way to free up capital so they can lock up and leave and do the things they’ve always wanted to do without worrying about home maintenance and security.

"There is much more to Freedom than resort-like living and that welcome sense of community," said Smits-Murray

"Traditional retirement villages don’t allow residents to grow their investment like we do with our more equitable model. Some residents at our first village, Papamoa Sands in the Bay of Plenty, have made significant capital gains within three years after selling on the open market."

The choice of the Waimakariri District for the first Freedom Lifestyle Village in the South was easy, as it is one of New Zealand's fastest growing regions. Ravenswood is central to Christchurch, Rangiora, Woodend and Kaiapoi, which made it a logical step for Freedom to make the new subdivision its preferred location.

"The Ravenswood development offers a unique lifestyle option for working families and retirees alike. It has the best of everything, an idyllic rural setting with a new thriving community and a growing retail centre. The region is home to an impressive selection of attractions and experiences, giving our residents plenty of opportunities to travel and explore when they wish and to live their lives the way they choose," said Smits-Murray.

"We’re genuinely thrilled to have Freedom Lifestyle Villages join our growing community at Ravenswood and we are looking forward to seeing their new high quality lifestyle village develop alongside the last stages of our subdivision and the new town centre (Ravenswood Central). We have new restaurants and cafes due to open shortly, which I am sure the new Ravenswood Village residents will thoroughly enjoy when they move here," adds Paul Croft, CEO Ravenswood Developments Ltd.

All homes at Ravenswood are architecturally designed and built to last. They will be fully insulated, fitted out with the latest energy-efficient heating and cooling systems with entry-level accommodation starting at just $345,000.

Upon completion, Freedom Ravenswood will have resort-style facilities including a village centre, cinema, library, gym, self-serve bar, pool table area, a secure motorhome car park and wash-down area and recreation shed for hobbies, crafts, and get-togethers. The first 7 show homes will open to the public on June 30 alongside a grand opening event.