Samsung NZ Announces exciting Home Appliance innovations

Monday, 12 June, 2023 - 12:52

Samsung Electronics has today announced the upcoming global launch of the Samsung Bespoke Jet™ AI, the company’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum yet with up to 280W of suction power, a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station™ and artificial intelligence (AI)-based functionality. The Bespoke Jet™ AI will be available in New Zealand this month.

The Bespoke Jet™ AI will be available in 280W model in Satin Black, a timeless Bespoke colour.

"The Bespoke Jet™ AI is designed for every lifestyle thanks to its world-class suction power and AI-based cleaning services capable of automatically optimising to each environment," said Junwha Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "With the Bespoke Jet™ AI, Samsung is delivering an intelligent cordless stick vacuum that empowers users to undertake their lifestyles in premium fashion."

Samsung’s Most Powerful and Longest-Running Cordless Stick Vacuum Yet

The Bespoke Jet™ AI features the powerful HexaJet Motor which, with up to 280W of suction power and a maximum consumption power of 730W, makes it Samsung’s most powerful vacuum motor to date. This ultra-lightweight motor, weighing in at only 150g, provides a comfortable cleaning experience while still providing a 25% increase in suction power compared to the previous model, as well as a motor efficiency of 52%.

In order to allow users to clean for longer without stopping to charge, Bespoke Jet™ AI features up to 100-minute runtime, the longest single battery run time of any Samsung cordless stick vacuum. Its 4,500mAh battery features 80% more capacity than the previous model, and has been optimised to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles.

Bespoke Jet™ AI also features a selection of brushes and other accessories. The Active Dual Brush offers efficient cleaning on all types of floors and built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots, while the Slim LED Brush + features a highly manoeuvrable design as well as LED lighting in order to effectively clean trickier areas. For more convenient storage of the device and its brushes, the Accessory Cradle allows users to store their device wherever they want.

AI-Based Cleaning for an Exceptional Intelligent Cleaning Experience

With its all-new AI mode that harnesses Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech, the Bespoke Jet™ AI provides a more effective cleaning experience while catering to a diverse range of environments. The Bespoke Jet™ AI is the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation. Its AI Cleaning Mode allows it to determine floor type in order to provide both optimized cleaning and maximum battery efficiency.

With AI Cleaning Mode, Bespoke Jet™ AI will first detect the brush load it has encountered through its suction motion controller, as well as the air pressure through its pressure sensors. This data will then be analysed in order to classify the floor type it is placed on and the resulting algorithm will be automatically applied in order to adjust to the optimal suction power and brush roll speed.

Bespoke Jet™ AI’s AI Cleaning Mode is capable of reducing battery consumption by up to 14% and can boost manoeuvrability by up to 6% when used with the Active Dual Brush. When used with the Slim LED Brush+, battery consumption can be reduced by up to 21% with manoeuvrability boosted by up to 8%.

In addition to Bespoke Jet™ AI’s AI Cleaning Mode, SmartThings and Smart Wi-Fi connectivity lets users customise their vacuum and its functions while maintaining peak vacuum performance through the smart self-diagnosis function for more effective cleaning experiences.

More Hygienic Experiences With An Upgraded All-in-One Clean Station™

Bespoke Jet™ AI’s upgraded Auto Empty All-in-One Clean Station™ harnesses Air Pulse technology to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning. When the dustbin is being emptied, the All-in-One Clean Station's™ Air Spin Edge technology spins the Spinning Cyclone at a blade rate of up to 1,000 RPM to drain waste, including any remaining hair that may be stuck in the dustbin’s grille.

The enhanced All-in-One Clean Station™ can automatically shut the cover after every disposal and offers with more powerful dust management performance with 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System to trap fine dust and an improved hair removal rate of 99% for more efficient dustbin emptying.

The launch of Bespoke Jet™ AI signifies Samsung’s focus on growing its presence within the global stick vacuum market by providing more consumers with solutions that offer premium design as well as convenient usability.

To learn more about how Bespoke Jet™ AI provides users with smart, strong and thorough cleaning experiences powered by the increased device run time, easy manoeuvrability and hygienic dustbin emptying experiences they need, please visit Samsung.com.