Asahi Group calls out tomorrow being 87 days until the Rugby World Cup

Monday, 12 June, 2023 - 17:02

87 is a significant number for World Rugby and Asahi Group and today marks just 87 days until the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament in France.

It was 1987 when the first ever Rugby World Cup tournament was played and that same year the first ever Asahi Super Dry beer was served.

Back in 1987 when movies such as Lethal Weapon and Dirty Dancing were released, and hit music from U2 and Guns n Roses was commonplace, Japanese beer brand, Asahi Breweries (Now Asahi Group Holdings) launched Asahi Super Dry beer and at the same time, rugby nations held the inaugural international rugby event - the Rugby World Cup.

36 years later and the two events are coming together, with Asahi Super Dry being the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. Asahi Super Dry and Asahi Super Dry 0.0% will be served at all tournament venues across France, spanning 48 matches in 9 cities.

Asahi Beverages NZ CEO Andrew Campbell says the shared significance of 1987 feels pretty special:

"I remember the 1987 Rugby World Cup well, and like many Kiwis I was particularly proud it was New Zealand that won the Webb Ellis Cup."

"It is auspicious that the two events have joined this year and both the beer and the tournament have grown from strength to strength. The 2023 partnership follows a record-breaking Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan and reflects Asahi’s ambition to introduce more consumers to Asahi Super Dry.

"When Asahi Breweries created Asahi Super Dry back in March 1987, their Japanese master brewers dared to be different, and took inspiration from the dry taste of sake to create the world’s first Super Dry lager with a crisp clean taste that doesn’t linger.

"Today Asahi Super Dry is number one in Japan and thanks to the innovation around production technology and quality management the original beer and its alcohol-

free Asahi Super Dry 0.0%, are sought after around the world."

The Global partnership between Asahi Super Dry and the Rugby World Cup is expected to drive increased sales of Asahi Super Dry including the 0.0% variant while elevating the fan experience, live in stadiums or at home.

Campbell says that in New Zealand, Asahi and Rugby fans have opportunities to win some amazing prizes from now until 27 August. Prizes include six double pass trips to the RWC finals weekend including flights, accommodation and tickets to games.

"These prizes are really unique and are likely to be once-in-a-lifetime opportunities", said Campbell.

To enter customers can either use a unique code on the inside of any 12 or 24 pack of Asahi Super Dry beer they’ve purchased and enter it on the Asahi website or enter a code on a scratch card received when purchasing any two Asahi beers at participating licenced venues.

Globally, World Rugby is delighted to welcome Asahi Group to the family of worldwide partners for Rugby World Cup 2023.

In speaking of the appointment, World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said it "not only reflects the prestige and truly international appeal of our event, but of the power of a growing, global sport to reach and engage new audiences."