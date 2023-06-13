Otago Community Trust announces new chief executive

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 09:03

Jemma Adams has been appointed the new chief executive of Otago Community Trust, Ms Adams fills the vacancy left by former chief executive Barbara Bridger who resigned at the beginning of 2023. Ms Adams is currently general manager of Dunedin City Holdings Ltd, which provides leadership and oversight of a diverse portfolio of subsidiary and associate companies owned by the Dunedin City Council.

Otago Community Trust chair Andy Kilsby said trustees are excited to welcome Jemma to the Trust at a time when we have a refreshed strategic focus and a commitment to building stronger relevant community connections.

Jemma brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning, stakeholder relationship building and astute management of community assets and investments, along with a real passion to drive change, said Kilsby.

"We are excited by the fresh leadership style Jemma will bring to the Trust, she brings to the role experience across a range of sectors, and a reputation as a very thoughtful and successful leader who builds strong partnerships to those she works alongside."

Ms Adams held senior managerial roles in Price Waterhouse Coopers and at Parliament and Ministerial Services before taking up her current role at Dunedin City Holdings in 2018. She is well known in the performing arts and theatre sector in Dunedin as president of the Dunedin Repertory Society and for her work in the city’s discussion about performing arts infrastructure.

Ms Adams is excited to take up her new position.

"It is a real privilege to be just the third chief executive of this amazing organisation since it was founded in 1988. I have observed in a personal capacity the incredible support the Trust provides to the not-for-profit sector around Otago and I’m looking forward to continuing this great work," said Adams.

"Otago Community Trust plays a distinctive role as a funding organisation in Otago. I am eager to see the Trust continue to challenge and test itself on how it can best invest in the community."

Adams will start her role in early September 2023.

Otago Community Trust has an endowment of over $287 million and provides grants to the communities residing in the provincial district of Otago - North Otago, Central Otago, South Otago, Greater Dunedin and the WÄnaka ward of the Queenstown Lakes district.