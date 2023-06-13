New Zealand's business events capability on show at MEETINGS 2023 - BEIA

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 11:20

New Zealand's capital, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington is set to host New Zealand's largest business events showcase MEETINGS 2023 next week, the first time it has been held in the city.

Staged by Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), MEETINGS will be attended by a record number of international and domestic buyers and exhibitors on 21 and 22 June. For the first time in four years, buyers from international markets including Asia and North America will also attend.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says Aotearoa New Zealand is incredibly appealing to business event organisers, with new infrastructure across the country, excellent air connectivity, incredibly diverse regional character, strong cultural values, and innovative sustainability practices.

"Following the opening of New Zealand's second new-generation convention venue, Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wellington now has the capacity and capability to host large-scale national events such as MEETINGS.

"Our visiting buyers, who are key event organisers, will have the chance to experience New Zealand's newest state-of-the-art international business events venue in action," she says.

During two days, across two floors at Tākina, buyers can pre-schedule appointments of their choice from 224 stands across 19 regions of New Zealand.

Over 100 buyers from Australia, 134 hosted buyers from New Zealand and 10 from international markets including North America and Singapore will attend. Up to 300 day buyers from Wellington and around New Zealand have also registered.

Many Australian hosted buyers are set to stay on and discover more with the support of Air New Zealand and regional business events bureaux. They can choose to visit Auckland, Taupō, Rotorua, Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Marlborough, Christchurch and Canterbury, Dunedin, Queenstown and Southland/Fiordland.

A range of professional development sessions are also part of MEETINGS. They include the Tourism New Zealand Knowledge and Destination Hub, Celebrity Speakers Showcase, and a Professional Conference Organisers (PCO) Masterclass.

Registrations are still open for day buyer positions. The event is free to attend.