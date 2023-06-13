Ventia appoints experienced leader to high-profile health services role

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 12:23

Ventia has appointed Vicky Honey to a key role charged with providing critical support services to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals working for Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand in ManawatÅ« and Whanganui.

In the role of Project Director - Health, Honey oversees more than 200 Ventia staff providing facility and fleet management, security, cleaning and other essential services at Palmerston North Public Hospital, Whanganui Hospital and other health centres across the two regions.

This work is part of Ventia’s contract with the centralAlliance - a partnership between Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand’s MidCentral and Whanganui Districts to provide efficiencies across both regions. Ventia Executive General Manager Social Infrastructure Rhys Barker said Honey brought extensive experience, having previously worked in senior roles for Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Her appointment supported Ventia’s strategy to redefine service excellence and reflected continued investment and growth within Ventia’s New Zealand business, Barker said.

"It’s fantastic to have Vicky leading our health team delivering services to the centralAlliance. She is passionate about building a strong team culture, brings increased diversity to our leadership team, and is well respected in New Zealand’s health and defence sectors."

Honey said her initial focus was on her team and meeting stakeholders to ensure Ventia was doing all it could to deliver the services medical professionals needed to serve the community with excellence.

"Right now my focus is on building a strong team culture in order to deliver service excellence to our centralAlliance partners. Ventia has a strong track record with centralAlliance and I want to continue that work, while ensuring the way we provide our services moves from good to great."

Honey is based at MidCentral’s Palmerston North Public Hospital and takes over from former Project Director Jonathan Woodman, who successfully established Ventia’s centralAlliance relationship and has now relocated to Melbourne to lead Ventia’s contract with Austin Health. MidCentral District also includes Horowhenua Health Centre, while Whanganui District includes Whanganui Hospital and its regional health centres in Taihape, Rangitikei and Raetihi. Ventia’s contract with the centralAlliance also includes provision of essential services to about a dozen regional off-site facilities, including Waimarino Health Care Centre and more than 20 fixed and mobile dental clinics.

Ventia is a New Zealand-listed company with a team of more than 5,500 people working from offices and depots the length of the country. It undertakes over $5.1 billion of essential services work in Australia and New Zealand annually, working across Health, Defence and Social Infrastructure, Infrastructure Services, Transport and Telecommunications.